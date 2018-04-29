SavageXFenty: Fenty Beauty Founder, Rihanna, Drops Lingerie Line Launch Date

Singer Rihanna, founder of Fenty Beauty, modeled a lacy piece after announcing the launch of her new lingerie line, SavageXFenty.

Rihanna surprised fans and dropped a launch date for her new sexy lingerie line, SavageXFenty. RiRi took to Instagram and announced on National Lingerie Day that she will be releasing her lingerie line worldwide on May 11, 2018, according to People magazine.

Rihanna posted a series of photos in anticipation of her launch date.

“can’t wait for you to see what’s coming!! MAY 11 at 12:01 am EST Keep up at SAVAGEX.com”

The 30-year-old singer has already launched many successful products under her brand, Fenty, including a wildly successful makeup line, Fenty Beauty and a fashion line, known as Fenty x Puma.

“Bet ya didn’t know it’s#nationallingerieday???? got a lil treat for my ladies…. #SAVAGEXFENTY is coming to you worldwide on MAY 11th!!… Exclusively on SAVAGEX.com!! Head there now to peep the live countdown.”

Rihanna modeled a slinky red-and-white lace cut-out bodysuit with underwire cups and offered fans a sneak peak of her new lingerie line. In earlier teaser posts, Rihanna released snippets of a ruffled bra top and a lace bra. Now that May 11th is fast approaching, RiRi is expected to share more previews of the lingerie that she helped to design.

The SavageXFenty website revealed that the lingerie line looks to be pretty inclusive when it comes to sizes for women. When users go to the site, they are immediately directed to an email sign up. Upon sign up, you can indicate your bra size from 32A up to 44DDD. In addition to these sizes, an “other” option is also added.

get ready. MAY.11.2018. @savagexfenty ???? A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 28, 2018 at 10:08am PDT

Back in March, What Women Wear Daily stated that TechStyle Fashion Group was said to have struck a deal with Rihanna for the lingerie line.

“A firm launch date could not be learned, but sources said TechStyle has been working on the project for more than a year and samples have already been produced.”

As previously mentioned, Rihanna has launched other successful brands under Fenty, including her Fenty Beauty make up line.

Fenty Beauty was launched in September of 2017 and is already on track to outsell Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Beauty and Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty.

#SAVAGEX is coming. @savagexfenty A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 23, 2018 at 10:05am PDT

What Women Wear Daily predicted that Kylie Cosmetics would reach $1 billion by the year 2022. In comparison, it took Tom Ford Beauty (which is owned by Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.) one decade to reach $500 million in revenues. Tom Ford Beauty is the fastest growing brand in Lauder’s portfolio.

However, WWD has now reported that Fenty Beauty received five times Kylie Cosmetics’ sales in just its first month. In Fenty’s second month of operation, its sales were 34 percent higher than Kylie’s.

Heeey! ???????? #STUNNA @fentybeauty A post shared by Duckie (@duckieofficial) on Dec 1, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

According to these reports, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty will probably make $1 billion before 2022. Fenty Beauty embraced the inclusivity of different skin tones within the brand and launched with a variety of shades for foundations and highlighters.

Fenty Beauty has since expanded to include eyeshadows and lip products. Fenty Beauty has the highest amount of African American and Hispanic consumers, according to Refinery29. Fenty Beauty also has a strong base of Asian consumers, leaving White customers as it’s smallest consumer group.

Rihanna stressed that it was important for her to create a product which had foundation shades for every skin tone when she was asked about the inclusivity of the Fenty Beauty makeup line.

“I wanted things that I love. Then I also wanted things that girls of all skin tones could fall in love with… That was really important for me. In every product, I was like: ‘There needs to be something for a dark-skinned girl; there needs to be something for a really pale girl; there needs to be something in-between.'”

Rihanna spent over two years developing and perfecting her makeup line before it hit the market. The singer developed a ground-breaking 40-shade foundation range.