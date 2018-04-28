Bob Dylan, Legendary Singer-Songwriter, Adds Making Whiskey To His Bag Of Tricks

Music icon Bob Dylan will release his own whiskey collection under the “Heaven’s Door” label starting in mid-May, expanding his long list of achievements outside the entertainment industry.

The Grammy Award-winner will unveil three whiskeys next month, including a Tennessee straight bourbon whiskey, a double barrel whiskey, and a straight rye whiskey, Fortune reported.

“I’ve been traveling for decades, and I’ve been able to try some of the best spirits that the world of whiskey has to offer,” Dylan said. “This is great whiskey.”

While most celebrities usually just lend their names to business ventures, Dylan is a full partner in Heaven’s Door Spirits, which says it has already raised $35 million from investors.

Heaven’s Door executive Marc Bushala, co-founder of the bourbon brand Angel’s Envy, said Bob Dylan was a perfect fit for a whiskey collection.

“Dylan has these qualities that actually work well for a whiskey,” Bushala said.

“He has great authenticity. He is a quintessential American. He does things the way he wants to do them. I think these are good attributes for a super-premium whiskey as well.”

Heaven’s Door is currently accepting online orders for its whiskeys through its website. The double barrel and Tennessee straight bourbon whiskeys are $60, while the straight rye version costs $90. Orders start shipping on May 21.

"Creativity isn't like a freight train going down the tracks. It's something that has to be caressed and treated with a great deal of respect." – Bob Dylan, USA Today (1995)https://t.co/ifyHZYX9hn pic.twitter.com/ihkr4HIkIA — Heaven's Door (@HDWhiskey) April 27, 2018

The whiskey’s brand name, Heaven’s Door, is a nod to Bob Dylan’s classic song “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.”

The company said it plans to open a distillery in Nashville in 2019. Why Nashville? “Bob Dylan has a long-standing connection to Nashville. He recorded four albums and made a lasting imprint on the Music City,” Heaven’s Door said.

Dylan joins a long list of celebrity entrepreneurs who capitalize on their fame to branch out beyond show business. Case in point: Pop princess Britney Spears, who recently announced that she will launch a lifestyle brand that will include fashion clothing, exercise apparel, accessories, and hair care products, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Mike Windle / Getty Images

“We see this new lifestyle collection as Britney’s next step in connecting with her legions of loyal fans around the globe,” said Spears’ manager, Larry Rudolph “Sharing her style and fashion sense through products she has developed is a testament to her authenticity.”

Britney already has a successful line of fragrances, which she first rolled out in 2004. As of 2017, sales of Spears’ perfumes topped $4.8 billion — spotlighting her unmitigated popularity with music fans and her incredible staying power in show business.