5 Shows To Binge After ‘Handmaid’s Tale’

Looking for something to watch after 'Handmaid's Tale'? Here are five binge-worthy shows you can stream now.

The Handmaid’s Tale is a Hulu original series adapted from Margaret Atwood’s 1985 dystopian novel. The series is about a futuristic society that revolves around a Christian theocracy known as Gilead. After the society finds they are infertile, Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is made to aid in the breeding children. In their review, The Daily Dot called the Handmaid’s Tale “dark and devastating.” If you haven’t yet watched The Handmaid’s Tale streaming on Hulu, it is highly recommended.

If you have finished watching Handmaid’s Tale and are looking for the next binge-worthy series, you are bound to find something on this list.

Jessica Jones

One show receiving rave reviews is the Netflix series, Jessica Jones. Season 3 of the show was released on March 8. Jessica Jones quickly became one of the hottest shows on television.” The series was the second Marvel comic series to be released by Netflix.

Troubled by her traumatic history, Jessica sets out in search of the man who tormented her. Can she stop him before he harms anyone else in Hell’s Kitchen? The second season arrived on Netflix this month. Fans and critics agree that the follow-up season is another high-quality batch of episodes.

As previously reviewed by the Inquisitr, Netflix original Jessica Jones is more than a struggle between good and evil. There is a definite internal struggle as well. “It’s gritty, real, harsh and definitely not for children.”

The OA

The OA is another Netflix original series that can be easily binge-watched. The story revolves around a woman named Prairie Johnson, played by Brit Marling. Prairie returns home to her family after an unexplained disappearance seven years prior. When Prairie vanished, she went blind. Now that she has returned, so too has her vision.

Netflix describes The OA as a “powerful, mind-bending tale about identity, human connection and the borders between life and death.”

The 100

Netflix series The 100 takes place 97 years after a nuclear war has destroyed all known life on Earth. The surviving humans now live in a banded space station orbiting the Earth. When resources become slim, a spaceship that is carrying 100 juvenile delinquents is sent back to Earth in the hopes of re-population. The people sent to Earth begin to form a community. Things get dicey when they realize that there are people still on Earth who have survived the war.

Viewers have given the series rave reviews. One IMDb reviewer had the following to say about The 100.

“Check out the ratings in season 2, those are earned and well-deserved. Binge watch it, people! You won’t regret it.”

The Looming Tower

The Looming Tower is a limited series which features 10 episodes that are ready to binge-watch. Jeff Daniels and Peter Sarsgaard star in The Looming Tower. The series takes a hard look at the rivalry between the FBI and the CIA which, inadvertently, set the stage for 9/11 and the subsequent war in Afghanistan.

Although some of the events are highly fictionalized, the series is hard-hitting and powerful. The Looming Tower is pending renewal for a possible second season on HULU.

Fast acting in the hunt for Al-Qaeda, but forever frustrated by the chase. #TheLoomingTower pic.twitter.com/D86NF232Rn — Looming Tower (@TheLoomingTower) April 27, 2018

Santa Clarita Diet

Main characters Sheila and Joel are a husband and wife realtor team. Life is ordinary for Joel (Timothy Olyphant), Sheila (Drew Barrymore), and their teenage daughter Abby until Sheila experiences a life-changing event. Sheila has transformed into a zombie and begins to crave human flesh.

Rotten Tomatoes states that Santa Clarita Diet “serves up an excellent cast, frequent laughs, and an engaging premise — but the level of gore might not be to everyone’s taste.” Netflix released the second season on March 23, 2018.

Whether you are interested in science fiction or you’re craving a zombie comedy, there is something on this list for you to binge-watch. We have you covered after you have finished with Handmaid’s Tale.