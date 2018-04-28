Kanye West, John Legend Still ‘Got Love,’ Agree To Disagree On Trump

Kanye West and John Legend are back to being friends after a Twitter spat.

Kanye West and John Legend have been friends for quite some time, but their friendship was strained a bit earlier this week. After seeing West go on a big Twitter spree, including throwing a lot of support at President Donald Trump, Legend decided to text Kanye and share his feelings on the situation. West, on the other hand, didn’t want to hear it and ended up posting his conversation with Legend on Twitter.

Soon after posting the conversation on Twitter, West received a lot of backlash. He even received a scolding from Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen. Despite the brief spat between the two entertainment stars, West and Legend appear to be back to being close friends.

According to a report from TMZ, West and Legend still “have love” after taking a picture together at Teigen’s baby shower on Friday night. It was good to see the two put things behind them and move forward.

West captioned the photograph with, “We got love, agree to disagree.” That last part of the caption is likely referring to the two agreeing to disagree on West’s support for Trump. Kanye went as far as to to post photos of himself with his “Make American Great Again” hat, which Trump quickly responded to in a positive way.

We got love. Agree to disagree pic.twitter.com/kaTcPYH0zL — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 28, 2018

Chrissy and Kim Kardashian also had a good night together at the baby shower. There have been rumors of unrest in West and Kardashian’s relationship due to the Twitter activity. Kim is a known supporter of Hillary Clinton and has been vocal about her dislike for Trump.

Other rumors are swirling about a potential Kanye presidential run in 2024. It would certainly be one of the most intriguing campaigns that the world has ever seen if he does end up making that run.

All of that being said, it’s good to see Legend and West moving past their disagreements. The two have large voices in the world and whether they agree or not, fighting with each other is not the answer.