Trump Protesters In U.K. Launch Campaign To Get Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’ To No. 1 In Charts For His Visit

Donald Trump said he will not make a state visit to the U.K. unless Theresa May bans protesters, so Trump’s critics in Britain have devised a more backhanded scheme — a campaign to help the Green Day song “American Idiot” reach the top of the charts for the day Trump touches down in July.

This week, fans of the legendary punk band have launched a viral campaign to send a message to Trump by encouraging people to download “American Idiot” between July 6 and July 12, which make it the No. 1 single just in time for Donald Trump to arrive on July 13. The Facebook page promoting the campaign has found quick success, garnering more than 10,000 followers in just a few days.

The protest is particularly popular among Green Day fans, as frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump. After Trump went on a rant earlier this year about his “nuclear button” being bigger than North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un’s button, Armstrong took to Instagram to call for Trump’s impeachment.

“This isn’t funny,” Armstrong wrote (via AltPress).

“This is our president acting like a madman drunk on power, threatening to kill innocent, starving people by way of nuclear war. The twenty-fifth amendment needs to be enforced.”

The American Idiot protest could be particularly frustrating to Donald Trump, who has reportedly asked that there be no public protests when he finally pays a visit. As the International Business Times reported earlier this year, Theresa May would not make any promises to Trump.

“May told the US president that that was how the UK media operated and she could do little to change it,” the report noted. “Trump went on to say that he would not visit the UK unless there were guarantees that he would not be met with protests.”

Donald Trump to visit U.K. in July for "working visit" with Prime Minister May, White House says https://t.co/yRr7HsD6IO pic.twitter.com/nxqXzykEdh — Bloomberg (@business) April 26, 2018

Trump has said that the visit to the U.K. will be a “working visit” and it will come more than a year and a half after he took office. May was the first foreign leader to be hosted by Trump in Washington after his election, but Trump took unusually long to return the favor. American presidents have traditionally made a visit to the U.K. shortly after taking office.

So while Donald Trump may want to stop people from protesting when he visits the U.K., he may not be able to stop “American Idiot” from reaching the top of the charts.