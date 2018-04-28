‘Vanderpump Rules’: Robert Parks-Valletta Is Dating Again, Praises Scheana Marie’s Former Husband Mike Shay

Scheana Marie's ex has officially moved on from their short-lived romance.

So much for getting married! Following months of wedding plans and plans for kids on Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Marie’s ex-boyfriend is officially moving on.

During a new interview with Heather McDonald on the comedian’s podcast series, Juicy Scoop, Robert Parks-Valletta confirmed he returned to the world of dating months after splitting from Scheana last August.

“I was not dating for a while. I was kind of letting everything pass and kind of seeing what Scheana would do. Now it’s sort of like, jump myself back into the game,” Valletta said, according to an April 27 report by Reality Blurb.

According to Parks-Valletta, he and Scheana, who has been facing rumors of a new romance with Robby Hayes in recent weeks, are adults and they aren’t just going to sit around and do nothing.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may have noticed, Scheana has been spending a lot of time with Hayes, who starred on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, since her split from Parks-Valletta and has even been caught flirting with her fellow reality star on social media.

Continuing on to McDonald in his interview, Parks-Valletta spoke of Mike Shay, the former husband of Scheana.

He’s a “very respectful person” and a “good guy,” the actor said.

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay tied the knot during the third season of Vanderpump Rules but unfortunately, they lasted just two years. As fans saw during the show’s fifth season, Scheana’s marriage to Shay came to an end after she suspected he was using drugs.

Although Shay denied a drug relapse at the time, Scheana didn’t believe him and decided to file for divorce.

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay’s divorce wasn’t finalized until spring of last year but that didn’t stop her from quickly moving on from Shay with Parks-Valletta and by February 2017, the couple had made their red carpet debut.

Throughout the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana made it clear that she intended to marry Parks-Valletta and even revealed that their first child would be named Madison Marie Parks-Valletta. She then said that she and Parks-Valletta couldn’t get married until July of last year, due to her first marriage, but was dumped weeks later.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion special begins airing on Monday night, April 30 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.