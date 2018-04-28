‘Vanderpump Rules’ Rob Valletta Admits Scheana Marie Went ‘Overboard’ During Romance : ‘I Feel Bad For Her’

Rob Valletta spoke candidly about Scheana Marie during an interview on Heather McDonald's podcast.

Rob Valletta has finally spoken out about his past relationship with Scheana Marie.

Nearly one year after the couple parted ways following numerous comments from the Vanderpump Rules star which suggested they would ultimately get married, the actor and businessman appeared on the podcast series of comedian Heather McDonald, Juicy Scoop.

“I feel bad for her,” Valletta explained to McDonald of his former girlfriend, via a report from Reality Blurb on April 27.

Throughout the past several months since their split, Scheana has continuously defended herself on Twitter against claims of being obsessed and desperate. However, according to Valletta, the reality star only began to go “overboard” with their relationship after he was accused of cheating on her. As he explained, Scheana was trying to protect the actor from the claims of her co-stars and in doing so, she began to look as if he was all that mattered in her life.

“She was like, you know what, he’s perfect, he’s great,” Valletta recalled.

Although Valletta claims Scheana’s obsessive behavior was the result of the claims he was facing, she told a much different story during her own interview with McDonald, explaining that she looked to be obsessed with Valletta because she smokes a lot of pot.

Speaking to McDonald earlier this month, Scheana said that because she uses marijuana so frequently, she often repeats herself and forgets what she said. So, while it looked like she couldn’t stop gushing over her former boyfriend during Vanderpump Rules Season 6, she actually had simply forgotten that she already spoke his praises.

Scheana Marie first began dating Robert Parks-Valletta at the beginning of 2017, just weeks after the Vanderpump Rules star announced that she and former husband Mike Shay had decided to end their marriage. Then, after proclaiming that she and the actor would one day tie the knot and having kids on numerous occasions, Scheana and Valletta called it quits.

Even after Scheana and Valletta broke up, the Vanderpump Rules star continued to participate in interview after interview, making it clear that despite their split, they were still going to end up together. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened and Valletta is now dating other people.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, don’t miss the Season 6 reunion of Vanderpump Rules on Monday, April 30 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.