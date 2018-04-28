Melania Trump Is ‘Trapped’ In The White House, Says France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron

“She can’t even open a window at the White House. She can’t stick her nose outside."

Melania Trump is “trapped” in the White House and is not enjoying her life as First Lady, says her French counterpart, Brigitte Macron, who just wrapped up a three-day state visit, Huffington Post is reporting.

Mrs. Macron enjoyed the company of Mrs. Trump, and indeed, the two had great fun during their husbands’ three-day state visit.

“We have the same sense of humor. We laugh a lot together.”

But once she got home to France, she complained to French newspaper Le Monde that Melania isn’t living her best life as First Lady.

She also noted that Melania’s movements are much more constrained than her own. Melania, by necessity, spends most of her time inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Mrs. Macron’s life is much more freewheeling.

“She’s much more constrained than I am. Me, every day, I’m out in Paris.”

To be fair, it’s not clear whether Mrs. Macron was referring to Mrs. Trump being “constrained” to the White House by virtue of her apparently (to Mrs. Macron) dismal life overall, or whether she was referring to the realities of security. Compared to their counterparts in the U.S., European heads of state and their families, generally have much less security about them and can move about their countries with much less fuss. For example, in 2012 British Prime Minister David Cameron and his family went to a London pub and accidentally left his 8-year-old daughter behind, as The Guardian reported at the time. By comparison, Barron Trump is within eyesight of a Secret Service agent pretty much 24/7, as are his mother and father.

Another problem for Melania, says Mrs. Macron, is that she can’t say anything – at least, not without the press parsing every syllable of every word she says.

“Everything is interpreted, over-interpreted.”

In fact, Melania Trump, compared to her rather exuberant predecessor Michelle Obama, is downright subdued. She’s made it clear that she intends to take on less of a public role than Mrs. Obama (or Mrs. Bush, or Mrs. Clinton, and so on), and instead focus on being a mother to her son.

But Mrs. Macron warns not to mistake Melania’s reticence for weakness.