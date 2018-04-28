‘Pink Moon’ 2018: April’s Full Moon Rises This Sunday

Venus and Jupiter will also be visible to the naked eye on April 29, ahead of the Pink Moon.

After the March Blue Moon, here comes the April Pink Moon right on schedule. The full moon of April — or Pink Moon, as it is called — will light up the sky on April 29, at 8:58 p.m. EDT (00:58 GMT on April 30), Space.com reports.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Pink Moon gets its name from one of earliest-blooming, widespread flowers in North America — wild ground phlox, also known as grass pink or “moss pink.” These are among the first spring flowers and often bloom around the time of April’s full moon, covering the grown in a pink blanket of blossoms.

But the April full moon goes by many other names, including the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon. This last moniker is due to the influx of shad fish that swim upstream to spawn during this time of year.

Sky watchers in New York, Newark, and Atlantic City will be able to see the nearly full moon rise at 7:31 p.m. EDT, while the sun is still lingering. In the New York City skyline, the two celestial bodies will be sharing the spotlight for 20 minutes, until the 7:51 p.m. EDT sunset.

Observers in Philadelphia can catch the April full moon rising at 7:35 p.m. EST. In Miami, the Pink Moon will rise at 7:41 p.m. EDT and share the sky with the sun for no more than nine minutes, notes Space.com, citing timeanddate.com.

The reason why the full moon emerges during daylight in some locations has to do with its place around our planet’s orbit. For some, the moon appears full a day before and after the actual full phase. The elliptical orbit of the moon also plays a role in how we perceive the eight phases, from the full moon to the new moon and everything in between.

In advance of the Pink Moon, Venus and Jupiter will also be visible to the naked eye on Sunday. Jupiter will rise shortly before the April full moon, at 8:31 p.m. EDT, while Venus will be high on the sky as early as 7:19 a.m. EDT, reaching 21.7 degrees above the horizon for New York City.

As the first full moon of spring, the April Pink Moon is usually a Paschal Moon, used to pinpoint the dates for Easter and Passover. However, this year the second full moon of March (the March 31 Blue Moon) became Paschal Moon instead.