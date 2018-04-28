Britney Spears Rocks Fit Bikini Body: Her Low-Carb Diet, Weight Loss And Workout Tips

Pop princess will launch her own lifestyle brand that will include exercise apparel, hair care and fashion clothing.

Britney Spears has a hot bikini body at age 36, thanks to a low-carb diet, cardio exercise, calisthenics, weightlifting, and yoga workouts. Spears often shares snippets of her workout routines on Instagram and Twitter, where she reveals that exercise keeps her physically and mentally fit.

With her affinity for health and fitness, it’s no surprise that Britney plans to launch her own lifestyle brand, which will include fashion clothing, exercise apparel, accessories, and hair care products.

“We see this new lifestyle collection as Britney’s next step in connecting with her legions of loyal fans around the globe,” Spears’ manager, Larry Rudolph, said in a press release this week. “Sharing her style and fashion sense through products she has developed is a testament to her authenticity as well as her commitment to and appreciation of the fans that have made it all possible.”

This is not the first time that Spears has dabbled in fashion. Britney has a line of successful fragrances, which she launched back in 2004.

As of 2017, Britney’s perfume line has grossed more than $4.8 billion, according to multiple press reports — spotlighting her enormous worldwide fan base and incredible staying power in the fickle entertainment industry.

On social media, Britney Spears’ most popular posts are those where she works out at the gym. Her exercise routine includes cardio workouts on the treadmill or elliptical trainer, yoga, weightlifting, and lots of dancing (of course!).

In the past, Spears revealed that her weight loss secrets include a low-carb diet. Obesity experts say low-carb, high-fat diets such as the ketogenic and Atkins diets promote rapid weight loss by encouraging the body to burn fat for fuel. Low-carb diets have also been shown to suppress appetite and keep blood sugar steady.

Found my white booty shorts ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/CLcSChcVsm — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 24, 2018

“Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically,” Britney Spears has said.

Gearing up for summer!!! ⭐️????⭐️ pic.twitter.com/91pzIh1phC — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 8, 2018

Other celebrity followers of low-carb diets include Oscar winner Halle Berry, who has a sensational bikini body at age 51. Berry, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was 19, follows the ketogenic diet, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Halle credits the keto diet and exercise for helping her manage her diabetes. “If I stick to exercising every day and put the right things in my mouth, my diabetes stays in check,” Berry has said.