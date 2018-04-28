Watch Milwaukee Bucks Vs. Boston Celtics Game 7 Live Stream: NBA Playoffs 1st Round, Start Time, Preview

Giannis Antetokounmpo can establish his Bucks legacy if Milwaukee can win the first playoff Game Seven in franchise history — here's how to watch online.

The Boston Celtics, despite holding the second seed in the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs, face the pressure of a Game Seven on Saturday, when they must defeat the seventh-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in order to advance to the conference semifinals, in a game that will live stream from Boston on April 28. Milwaukee has been led into the decisive game by their 23-year old burgeoning superstar, Giannis “The Greek Freak” Antetokounmpo, who has topped 30 points in three of the series’ first six games.

The injury-hampered Celtics got their defensive specialist Marcus Smart back from a hand injury in Game Five, but their own superstar and team leader Kyrie Irving — who averaged 24.4 points per game in the regular season, good for eighth in the NBA — remains sidelined with a knee malady and has been ruled out of the playoffs altogether.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics NBA Eastern Conference first round Game Seven, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 5 p.m. Pacific, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Saturday, April 28.

In the history of the NBA there have been 128 playoff series that went to a seventh game. Of those, the road team has won only 26 times, or about one of every five. But none of those 26 teams was the Milwaukee Bucks, who have never won a playoff Game Seven on the road in their 50-season history.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has led the Milwaukee Bucks to the verge of advancing to the second round. Stacy Revere / Getty Images

For Boston, perhaps as a result of an injury-riddled season that saw Irving miss 22 games in the regular season, Smart miss 28 and power forward Al Horford sit out for 12 games, rookie Jayson Tatum — the 2017 Number Three overall draft pick out of Duke University, who just turned 20 years old on March 3 — has been the most reliable player on the team, at least in terms of playing time. Tatum started 80 of the 82 regular season games, as well as all six playoff games so far.

Tatum averaged 18.8 points per game in the regular season and has topped that total in three of the six playoff games, with a high of 22 in Game Six, despite the Celtics dropping that game by 11 points, leading into Saturday’s Game Seven.

But the decisive factor in every game so far has been three-point shooting, with the team that shoots better from behind the stripe taking the victory in all six games. In the first two games of the series, the Celtics shot 42.3 percent and 41.9 percent from three-point range, winning both. They will likely need to regain that form to take Game Seven, and the series, at home.

Rookie Jayson Tatum has been a workhorse for the Celtics, starting 86 of 88 games, including the postseason so far. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

