Singer Halsey posted on Twitter that the mini shampoos in most hotels are not satisfactory for 50 percent of the population and ignited a whole social media conversation about white privilege that divided tweeters. Halsey, whose father is African-American, expressed frustration that the shampoo that hotels provide don’t work for people of color.

Halsey’s Comments About Hotel Shampoo Set Off A Firestorm About Race

“I’ve been traveling for years now and it’s been so frustrating that the hotel toiletry industry entirely alienates people of color. I can’t use this perfumed watered down white people shampoo. Neither can 50% of ur customers. Annoying.”

Over 50k likes later and things got heated on Twitter, with one fan telling Halsey that she is one of the “white people,” and Halsey pushed back.

“No. I am Not.”

Others questioned why basic shampoo wouldn’t work for all people with hair, and Halsey was dumbfounded that people really didn’t know that people of color use different hair care and beauty products than Caucasians.

“How can u have lived ur entire life without knowing that people of color and white people require different hair care products.”

Halsey was frustrated that so many people clapped back by saying that she is fair-skinned so she shouldn’t speak for people of color.

People Magazine reported that even though Halsey straightens her hair, it is naturally curly and the texture is coarse. Halsey admits that she is lucky to be in a financial position to travel with her own hair care products, but she realizes that not everyone is that fortunate. Halsey said that the average person traveling for work or medical reasons can’t always travel with a full beauty kit.

Halsey Says She Is Proud To Be Biracial

Halsey explained that the assumption that all shampoos and toiletries work for all people is part of the problem.

“The point is that mass production of those products as the standard is part of a greater problem of disenfranchisement. If white ppl can enjoy the luxury/convenience, there should be an option for everyone to [sic]. Its an ‘insignificant’ example of a bigger problem. That’s all!”

Halsey has been upfront about her pride at being a biracial woman but often has to answer strange questions from people who believe that she is white.

“I’ve accepted that about myself and have never tried to control anything about Black culture that’s not mine. I’m proud to be in a biracial family, I’m proud of who I am, and I’m proud of my hair… I look like a White girl, but I don’t feel like one. I’m a Black woman.”

Glamour made the point that the shampoo samples Halsey mentions in most hotels across the country aren’t exactly luxury items and the tiny bottles generally don’t provide enough shampoo to wash hair longer than that belonging to the average man, so others are also left out of the free toiletry game. For most women, hotel shampoos are for emergencies only.

Halsey Uncovered That People Have Strong Views On Hotel Toiletries

One person on Twitter replied that hotels should not be forced to carry products for everyone’s hair needs, as they vary from person to person, regardless of race.

“As a person with 4C hair I don’t travel without all my hair care products. Like why would I want to use some cheap s**t from the dollar tree. And no hotels don’t need to cater to my hair I’m paying for the room bed sheets and towels.”

But many people appreciated that Halsey stood up and spoke out, explaining that nobody is seeking perfection in hotel toiletries, but it would be nice if they fulfilled basic needs.