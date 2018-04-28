Jinger Duggar Shares A Hilarious Baby Bump Photo As Jeremy Vuolo Jokes About His Wife’s Name

It looks like Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are both feeling a bit goofy as Jinger begins her third and final trimester of pregnancy. The Duggar daughter’s due date is quickly approaching, but she and Jeremy don’t seem to be stressing out over the fact that they will become first-time parents in a few short weeks. Instead of freaking out about how dramatically their lives are about to forever change, the Counting On stars are sharing silly posts on social media.

On Friday, Jinger Duggar took to Instagram to reveal her latest pregnancy craving: a grilled chicken breast sub sandwich. The 24-year-old mom-to-be couldn’t resist cracking a joke about the name of the restaurant where she got her hoagie.

“I guess this is what happens when you decide to eat at @potbellysandwichshop #grilledchickenbreastsub #28weekspreggo,” she captioned her latest baby bump photo.

In the Instagram image, Jinger is posing in front of the Potbelly Sandwich Shop. She’s making one of her silly facial expressions that Duggar fans love so much, and she’s cradling her baby bump with one hand. Jinger is also sticking her “potbelly” out as far as she can to ensure that her followers get her attempt at mommy humor.

One of Jinger’s followers pointed out that the Potbelly Restaurant in Jinger’s photo appears to be the one located in Waco, Texas, so it’s possible that she and Jeremy Vuolo made yet another trip to Magnolia Market at the Silos, the retail shop/community center owned by former Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. As reported by In Touch Weekly, the couple has visited the tourist attraction so often that some fans are convinced that they’re going to name their daughter after the home improvement store by calling her “Magnolia.”

One name option that the parents-to-be likely aren’t considering is a spice name with an odd spelling — think “Sinnamon” or “Kumin.” Jeremy recently took to Instagram to express his frustration with the unconventional spelling of his wife’s moniker. However, he did it in a tongue-in-cheek way, and his complaint was about Microsoft Office’s spellcheck, not Jim Bob and Michelle’s unique name choice for their sixth child.

Perhaps Jeremy and Jinger will choose a more conventional name for their daughter to save themselves from having to deal with a similar issue when it’s time to write her birth announcement.