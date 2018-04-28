‘American Idol’s’ Top 10 Celebrates ‘Disney Night’ At Disneyland With Katy Perry

Viewers will be able to vote for their favorite "Idol" in real time during their time zone

American Idol‘s Top 10 contestants will be performing at the “happiest place on earth” this Sunday when the music talent show airs live in all time zones. As part of the special night, the broadcast will begin with Katy Perry singing with the Top 10 in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland for “Disney Night.” Then, back in Hollywood, each of the contestants will receive mentoring and encouragement from a special coach, Broadway star Idina Menzel. Having become the voice of Elsa from Disney’s animated film Frozen and appearing in Enchanted, Menzel knows a thing or two about Disney magic and offers up her expertise on how each of the finalists should approach the classic Disney song chosen for them. Throughout the two-hour program, Disney’s new a cappella group, D Cappella, will be singing their own versions of Disney tunes too.

The Top 10 American Idol contestants will be singing the following Disney songs:

Ada Vox — “Circle of Life” from The Lion King

Cade Foehner— “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid

Caleb Lee Hutchinson — “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story

Catie Turner — “Once Upon a Dream” from Sleeping Beauty

Dennis Lorenzo — “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King

Gabby Barrett — “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas

Jurnee — “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana

Maddie Poppe — “The Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book

Michael J. Woodard — “Beauty and the Beast” from Beauty and the Beast

Michelle Sussett — “Remember Me” from Coco

Of course, American Idol‘s three judges, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, will be on hand to give their collective two cents on who they think the best singers of the night are. In the end though, the magical evening will end with three contestants being eliminated.

“Disney Night” is the first of three weeks of American Idol when the revamped show will allow viewers from all 50 states to vote for their favorite contestant in real time. The show will air from 8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT and 5:00-7:01 p.m. PDT. For the next three weeks, the Sunday broadcasts will also rebroadcast during the show’s normal time from 8:00-10:01 p.m. PDT. Viewers will be able to vote by text and via the American Idol website during the live time period.