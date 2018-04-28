‘One Piece’ Chapter 903 Official Spoilers: Luffy Named As Fifth Emperor Of The Sea, New Bounty Revealed!

One Piece Chapter 903 will be revealing Monkey D. Luffy's new bounty and title as the Fifth Emperor of the Sea.

One Piece Chapter 903 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter will give us a glimpse of the Reverie Arc as well as information about Monkey D. Luffy’s new bounty and title. Did Luffy officially become an Emperor of the Sea after the huge incident at Whole Cake Island?

The spoiler posted on Reddit for One Piece Chapter 903 will start with Sanji holding a raid suit that came from his older brother Niji. The raid suit is expected to double the power of Black Leg which could greatly help the Strawhat Pirates in their future battle. Unfortunately, Sanji doesn’t want to wear the raid suit and threatened to throw it away.

Luffy and Chopper begged him to wear it, believing that it can enable Sanji to shoot laser beams. Sanji told them that it will be better if Franky is the only guy who can shoot laser beams. Meanwhile, One Piece Chapter 903 spoilers revealed that Nami managed to make Zeus her slave. Zeus is now living inside her Clima Tact. This is the most intriguing part of the spoiler since Zeus, together with Prometheus, was seen following Big Mom in the final chapter of the Whole Cake Island Arc.

‘One Piece’ Chapter 903 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A Golden Week Break #OnePiece #Mangahttps://t.co/Z3XirMvtRx — JB Baruelo (@jbtheapprentice) April 26, 2018

Sanji argued with Zeus on who should be Nami’s slave. Sanji insisted that he should be the one since he knew Nami first. Meanwhile, the Strawhat Pirates received a newspaper featuring the incident at Whole Cake Island. Because of being involved in the assassination of Big Mom, Sanji’s bounty became 330,000,000 berries. Black Leg was very happy that he’s worth more than Zoro now.

Luffy was in the corner, crying after seeing that his bounty went down from 500,000,000 to 150,000,000 berries. Nami said that it will be good for their crew since big-time bounty hunters and the Navy Admiral will no longer chase them. However, Brook said it will affect their reputation as a pirate if their captain’s bounty is that low.

One Piece Chapter 903 officially marked the start of the Reverie Arc. Princess Shirahoshi finally decided to attend the Reverie with King Neptune and his three brothers. The main reason behind her decision is because she doesn’t want Luffy to call her weak anymore. Some pirates wanted to take advantage of the Reverie and succeeded to kidnap Queen Komane of the Rurushia Kingdom. Navy Fleet Admiral Akainu was pissed to know about the incident.

Rebecca, Viola, and King Riku, who are also headed to Mariejois, are also being targeted by bad pirates. Luckily, Coby showed up to protect them, while Helmeppo succeeded to rescue Queen Komane from her kidnappers. Rebecca and Viola learned the news about Luffy and were surprised that Coby knew him. Coby tried to hide his emotion and told them that Luffy is his enemy.

One Piece Chapter 903 also featured the reactions of the Four Emperors of the Sea regarding the Whole Cake Island incident. Kaidou asked why the pirate who messed up his deal with Donquixote Doflamingo also angered the “old hag.” The newspaper, released by Morgans, reported that Luffy is the mastermind of Big Mom’s assassination, and the World Government is now considering him as the Fifth Emperor of the Sea. The fake news angered Big Mom and vowed to take revenge against Morgans and Luffy.

Blackbeard said it’s too early for Luffy to be considered an Emperor, while Shanks said that the time for him to meet Luffy will be coming soon. At the end of One Piece Chapter 903, Brook looked once again at the newspaper and was surprised to see that Luffy’s new bounty isn’t 150,000,000 berries but 1,500,000,000 berries.