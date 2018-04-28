‘Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown’s Pay Raise Is Not Upsetting Co-Star Finn Wolfhard [Debunked]

Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown is getting a raise and it is reportedly upsetting her co-star Finn Wolfhard. At least that’s according to an article that appeared in Star Magazine. But celebrity rumor watchdog Gossip Cop is on the case and they claim that the story is fake news.

Star‘s alleged insider claims that when Finn heard that Millie’s salary was going to be raised, he had a huge “tantrum” because she will be out-earning him, Gossip Cop reports. Star states that Millie will be making $300,000 per episode which will be $50,000 more than Finn. The “source” also claims that Finn is the only cast member on the hit Netflix show who has a problem with her salary and that he believes that he would have been the highest-paid actor on the show if he had renegotiated his salary separately like Millie did. They also insinuate that Finn complains often on set and paint him as a petulant teenager.

But as Gossip Cop notes, while Millie Bobby Brown did negotiate her salary separately from the other cast members, she won’t be making more than the adult actors like Winona Ryder. She will be getting $350,000 per episode, $50,000 more than Millie. So even if Finn had individually renegotiated his salary, he still would not have been the show’s highest earner.

Also, the story seems less than credible when you consider that it hasn’t been reported in any of the reputable trade publications who regularly report on salary issues like this. Furthermore, news about the salary renegotiations surfaced about a month ago.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed, in an article published on March 19, that the actors would be paid based on a tier system. Winona Ryder and David Harbour are in the “A tier,” so they will be earning up to $350,000 an episode. The young stars of the show, like Finn Wolfhard, fall into the “B tier,” so they’ll be getting $250,000 per episode. The actors who fall into the “C tier,” like Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery, who play the teens on the show, will receive approximately $150,000 an episode.

If Finn had such a big problem about his salary as Star claims, it’s easy to wonder why this news wasn’t reported last month.

Gossip Cop reports that they checked with a rep for Finn Wolfhard, who said that Star‘s story that he had a meltdown over Millie Bobby Brown’s salary is “not true.”

In other Stranger Things news, Netflix has announced that production on Season 3 of the show has begun with a video that features the cast doing a table read. There’s no premiere date yet, however.