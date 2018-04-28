‘Knightfall’: Is It Renewed Or Cancelled For Season 2?

Fans anxiously await news of a renewal or cancellation for History Channel's 'Knightfall.'

When History Channel ran its new series, Knightfall, alongside Vikings, it seemed like a match made in heaven as far as history buffs were concerned. Vikings, which has been running strong for many years now, covers the medieval period of history called the Viking Age, as well as touching on some of England’s history during that time frame. Knightfall, on the other hand, tells the medieval story of the Crusades and the Templar Knights, which occurred after the Viking Age.

However, with the end of Season 1 and no announcement yet in regard to Season 2 of Knightfall, is this new series doomed already?

Season 1 of History Channel’s Knightfall ended with plenty of questions still unanswered. The series told the story of the religious warriors, the Templar Knights, from the perspective of newly crowned master, Landry (Tom Cullen). While the Templars were supposed to stay celibate, Landry struggles with this and becomes involved with Queen Joan (Olivia Ross) and this storyline is explored at length in Season 1 of Knightfall. Some viewers loved the forbidden love between these characters, others, not so much.

Regardless of whether you loved it or hated it, if you watched Knightfall to the end, the series did not end with all of the storylines concluded. Instead, viewers are still wondering how Landry will raise a child while maintaining his position in the Templar Knights and just what Landry’s mother whispered to the pope (Jim Carter) that made him completely turn around in his opinion of Landry’s broken vows.

Larry Horricks / History Channel

But, as far as History Channel is concerned, there has been no official news on whether Knightfall will be renewed for Season 2, or whether the show will be canceled and left with unanswered questions.

According to Den of Geek, while they loved the series, they report that the ratings was not as strong as they would like. If you compare Knightfall to Vikings, the show that is a similar genre, the numbers are lower.

IGN also reports that the actor who plays William De Nogaret, Julian Ovenden, would like to see Season 2 of Knightfall happen.

“I think most shows take a bit of time to sort of find their core audience, which I think it’s starting to do now. So, I think the omens are good. So, yeah, let’s try to get another ten episodes, and then I think we’ll really hit our stride.”

While there has been no official announcement yet, in regard to Season 2 of Knightfall, SpoilerTV did report last December that Season 2 of Knightfall had already started production. However, History Channel has not officially confirmed this.

Of course, fans of Knightfall will just have to wait until an announcement is made from History Channel in regard to whether the show has been renewed for Season 2 or not.