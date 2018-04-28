‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Filming Is Underway, Series Set For Fall 2018 Release

Calling all Stranger Things fans: your favorite Hawkins, Indiana, residents are getting back into production for the third season of the sci-fi/thriller series.

The TV show’s Twitter account released an all black-and-white video of the cast showing up on April 20 for the table reads, which marked the beginning of production for the third season. Some of the show’s stars have since tweeted out their own responses to the video.

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) tweeted, “Season 3 is underway,” with a short clip of himself fist-bumping a cast member.

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) tweeted out a line she spoke from Season 2, “I’m going to my friends. I’m going home,” followed by a clip from the video.

Noah Schnapp (Will) tweeted out, “Sobbing,” along with the video.

Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Sadie Sink (Max), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Winona Ryder (Joyce), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Joe Keery (Steve), and Dacre Montgomery (Billy) are also included in the behind-the-scenes promo.

The third season will be set in 1985, which show creators Matt and Ross Duffer said was necessary to accommodate the fact that the main actors will be older. This means that your heroes Will, Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and Max will be entering high school (cue teenage angst here!), not to mention, Will and Eleven, as well as Lucas and Max, will most likely be paired up, as both couples were seen sharing their first kiss at the end of the Season 2 finale.

Breakout Season 2 star Priah Ferguson, who has the only speaking role in the Netflix teaser, will be reprising her role as Lucas’ sister, Erica Sinclair. The show’s producers have given her a role as a series regular after fans fell in love with her sassy character. Netflix also announced that Erica and her friends will protect Hawkins from a new threat.

There will also be a few new faces this season. Netflix confirmed that Maya Thurman-Hawke is set to play “alternative girl” Robin. Robin is “bored with her mundane day job, she just wants a little excitement in her life… and gets more than she bargained for when she uncovers a dark secret in Hawkins.”

Netflix also announced that Cary Elwes is set to play Mayor Klein, a politician “more concerned with his own image than with the people of the small town he governs.” Jake Busey will be playing Bruce, a journalist with “questionable morals and a sick sense of humor” at the Hawkins Post.

The Emmy-award-winning series is set for a fall 2018 release. However, there are rumored reports that the release date might not be until early 2019.