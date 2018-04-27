‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Breaks MCU Record On Thursday Night

The third 'Avengers' film raked in $39 million domestically.

Numbers for Avengers: Infinity War‘s Thursday night preview are rolling in, and it looks like the team-up flick has dominated the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Infinity War has broken the record for highest-earning Thursday night preview in the MCU and has given Black Panther a run for its money, literally.

According to Box Office Mojo, Infinity War brought in a hefty $39 million on Thursday night domestically, beating out Black Panther ($25.2 million), Captain America: Civil War ($25 million), and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($27.6 million). If these Thursday previews are any indication of what’s to come, Infinity War could be one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

As far as where the new Avengers flick fits in with all other films, it’s landed at No. 4 when it comes to Thursday numbers. Infinity War falls short of Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($57 million), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 ($43.5 million), and Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($45 million).

Box Office Mojo also reported Infinity War earned $95 million total across the world, with South Korea bringing in the biggest numbers out of any country ($11.5 million). Brazil earned $4.5 million, the U.K. brought in $8.9 million, and Germany racked up a respectable $3.2 million. Each country reported their numbers were the highest MCU Thursday numbers ever.

When it comes to projections for opening weekend, Deadline is reporting that the third Avengers flick is rumored to bring in between $225 and $233 million. This would make Infinity War the highest-earning MCU movie of all time, blowing past the record made over six years ago by the original Avengers. These projections would also blow it past the No. 2 record holder, Black Panther. The Chadwick Boseman film shocked everyone when it opened with an astonishing $202 million, just $5 million short of the original Avengers film.

Now it seems Black Panther is going to be dethroned from its many record-breaking achievements by the culmination film. Deadline‘s approximations would make Infinity War the second highest domestic opening of all time, just behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($247 million) and in front of Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($202 million).

Check out Avengers: Infinity War in theaters everywhere worldwide now.