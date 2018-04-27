Halle Berry’s Bikini Body Is Due To Low-Carb Ketogenic Diet And Yoga Workouts

Actress Halle Berry has a hot bikini body at age 51, thanks to a low-carb ketogenic diet and daily exercise that includes yoga workouts, martial arts, calisthenics, and boxing.
Berry’s fitness trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, said the brunette beauty is in such great shape because she has the mindset of a professional athlete.
“I had no idea what her age was when I met her,” Thomas told People April 27. “When I found out, I was absolutely shell-shocked because she has the discipline and athleticism of a 25-year-old.”
Berry, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was 19, follows the ketogenic diet. That’s a low-carb, high-fat, moderate-protein eating plan that restricts carbohydrates and emphasizes unprocessed saturated fats such as butter and olive oil, as well as high-quality proteins like salmon, eggs, pasture-raised beef, and chicken.
Halle Berry Manages Diabetes With Keto Diet
The ketogenic diet has been touted for promoting rapid weight loss and has been used clinically to curb epileptic seizures in children, according to the Epilepsy Foundation.
Other celebrities who follow the keto diet include reality TV stars Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Victoria’s Secret supermodel Adriana Lima, actress Megan Fox, and pro athlete Tim Tebow.
“My [keto] diet is geared towards managing my diabetes,” Halle told Live! With Kelly & Ryan (see video). “The idea of it is you train your body to burn healthy fats, so I eat healthy fats all day long, like avocado, oil, coconut oil, butter, but don’t have sugar.”
Berry added: “When your body gets trained to burn fats, you’re constantly on fat-burning mode. That’s the secret.”
Critics of the keto plan say the diet is too restrictive (and it is), but there’s no denying its effectiveness as a weight loss tool. By drastically reducing carb intake, it forces your body to burn fat (instead of carbs) for fuel.
“It’s low-carb but high-fat so that your body will break down the fat as the primary fuel source,” Dr. Eric Kossoff, director of the Child Neurology Residency Program at Johns Hopkins, told USA Today. “If you keep carbohydrates low enough, that’s what the body has to do.”
Some physicians say low-carb diets such as the ketogenic, Atkins and modified Paleo diets should be the first line of defense for treating diabetes because they often outperform drugs.
Low carb diets can eliminate the need for diabetes drugs because they work immediately to reduce high blood sugar, according to a report published in the medical journal Nutrition.
“Dietary carbohydrate restriction reliably reduces high blood glucose, leads to the reduction or elimination of medication, and has never shown side effects comparable to those seen in many drugs,” said obesity expert Dr. Eric Westman.
Judging by her recent bikini photos, Halle Berry’s keto diet not only does the body good, but makes her body gorgeous.
Summer is coming so this #FitnessFriday let’s go there and talk beach bodies! For me, having a great beach body is so much more than looking good in a bikini, it’s more about FEELING good in your body! No matter what the actual shape of your body is, when you can put on a bikini or swim trunks and FEEL confident, that’s the win! For me, that confidence has always come as a result of loving myself enough to put my health and wellness first by doing the necessary work. If you’ve just started your fitness journey or if you’ve been working out and you’re not quite where you want to be yet, don’t beat yourself up, just stay the course. Knowing that you are in pursuit of optimum health and wellness, your confidence level will sky rocket and you will still be the “baddest” on the beach this summer. Take pics of your transformation as I’ll be having an #HBBEACHBODY contest over the summer and the winner will be flown to LA to work-out with us! On my IG Stories you can find a few exercises to help you along the way. Strong abdominal and chest muscles are important to achieve good posture which is key to looking good in a swim suit. And let’s not forget the butt! The first exercise is called Crazy 8. All you need is a ball. You do 8 push-ups over the ball, then jump as high as you can, then immediately do 8 squats forcing your butt to touch the ball each time. Next time you do 7, 6, 5…and so on all they way down to 1. Do this for 3 sets. Then get a partner and do a Buddy Back to Back. Do 20 reps for 3 sets. Finish with the fly swatter. All you need is a towel. Do 40 swats for 3 reps. Good luck!????????❤️ #FitnessFridayHB
Check out the tight glutes on this 51-year-old mom of two. Daaaaang.
It’s #FitnessFriday AGAIN! Today I’m proud to share my new #yoga pose. Thanks to all of you, I got super inspired and challenged myself to a head stand! I continue to challenge each of you to try new poses as well and share them with me by tagging #FitnessFridayHB. Today, let’s talk not just about yoga poses, but also about the meditative aspects of yoga. Many argue that some of the happiest people are those who spend time each day meditating. I can tell you that I’ve felt happier and more like my best self since I started. I’ve learned that meditation helps to balance your left brain and right brain, and as a result I feel more creative, I can absorb information faster and I experience better emotional health. #Meditation also helps me stay in touch with my “little me”, that little girl who keeps me curious and open to the newness of each day and every new experience that comes my way. Meditation keeps me connected to God, Mother Earth, a higher power or whatever you prefer, and reminds me that while we are all on a solo journey, we are never alone! So today, if you don’t already, try to find 20 minutes to meditate or pray. If you can make this ritual a part of your dailies, watch how your life will transform! Also today on my IG Stories and fitness highlight, I’m sharing my keto lunch. Enjoy????????❤️
Halle Berry proves that the foundation of youth exists through a healthy diet and regular exercise. Go girl.
