Jessica Simpson Shows Off Tummy In Bikini Photo

The mother of the two slays in her latest Instagram picture.

In the midst of a tropical getaway with her husband, Jessica Simpson was seen on Instagram showing off her rockin’ bod to fans.

Just yesterday, Simpson let fans know that she and Eric Johnson were on vacation when she posted a picture of Johnson with a surfboard in tow. The 37-year-old did not disclose the location of the getaway, but the pair definitely appear to be somewhere tropical as a beach and crystal blue waters are visible in the background.

Johnson is all smiles on what looks to be an active vacation as can be seen carrying a yellow surfboard in his right hand. Simpson’s man looks like he’s in his element in navy board shorts, a red baseball cap, and sunglasses. Simpson did not make an appearance in that particular photo, but a few hours later, she wowed fans with a bathing suit photo of her own.

In the selfie, which was taken in a mirror, the mother of two pouts her lips while posing in a gorgeous black leopard print bikini. Part of her body is covered by a sheer white cover-up but fans can definitely see a glimpse of Simpson’s toned tummy in the snapshot.

Simpson is totally beach-chic with her golden blonde hair in beach waves, a floppy straw hat, and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Not surprisingly, fans of the former reality star take to the comments section of the photo and they just cannot get over how good she looks. While many fans simply used the fire emoji to express their thoughts on the hot pic, other fans left actual comments.

“YESSSSSSSSSS.”

“Jessica you still got it you’re looking absolutely amazing keep up the great work,” another fan wrote.

Paris Hilton even took time to comment on the photo, sharing the sentiments of Jessica’s other fans by simply just using the fire emoji. The picture has only been live on her Instagram account for a few hours but her 4.2 million plus fans clearly approve of the snapshot, giving it over 55,000 and 675 plus comments.

According to the Daily Mail, Simpson lost an impressive 70 lbs following the birth of her second child. So it’s no wonder why the singer wants to proudly show off all of her hard work and dedication while on vacation.