‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Week Of April 30: Anna Scrambles, Griffin Confronts Ava, And Maxie Reaches Out

What do the latest 'General Hospital' spoilers reveal about the shenanigans ahead for those in Port Charles throughout the week of April 30?

General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 30 hint that things will be tense throughout Port Charles. Relationships are shifting and many people are scrambling to keep their secrets. What’s next on the horizon?

SheKnows Soaps teases that during Monday’s show, Curtis will hit the jackpot by uncovering some juicy information while Lulu and Jason will connect to try to sort through information on the Heinrik situation. Anna will be wound up, and seemingly facing tough questions from Robert, and as the week continues, General Hospital spoilers reveal that someone will be warning Anna about something and she’ll end up surprising Jason.

Valentin will be seemingly confident that his secrets will remain hidden, but General Hospital spoilers from Monday’s preview hint that Nina will look non-committal. Sam and Drew will cross paths, and Sam will ask if she can buy Drew some coffee so she can fill him in on some things. Viewers watched as Sam and Jason reconnected quite a bit during their trip abroad and it’ll be interesting to see what she tells Drew about the trip.

Ava will be throwing down the gauntlet with Sonny, insisting that she gets full custody of Avery or else Mike goes to jail, and General Hospital spoilers reveal that Carly will be pushing against Nelle, asking Nelle who she thinks she’s fooling.

Is it possible to dislike what Nelle is doing to Carly… but also like what she's doing to Carly? #GH #TwoScoops https://t.co/JPYzqMrhd8 pic.twitter.com/iFrVCh6JYC — soapcentral.com (@soapcentral) April 24, 2018

Tuesday’s show brings some fun with Lynn Herring’s Lucy Coe, as General Hospital spoilers share that she’ll be providing a positive distraction for somebody. Viewers should expect to see things explode between Ava and Griffin while Bobbie grows increasingly worried about Carly.

Wednesday’s episode will give fans some brotherly drama involving Chase and Finn, where Chase seems willing to give Finn what he wants. Sonny will be doing some scrambling, perhaps regarding the complicated situation involving Ava, Avery, and Mike, and he’s got his work cut out for him on this front.

Ava desperately wants Avery back in her life. But how far is she willing to go to make that a reality? An all-new #GH STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/nta2cze22y — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 24, 2018

Soap Central indicates that Nina will nudge Curtis to continue his investigation and Thursday’s episode will show Maxie reaching out to Peter. Fans suspect that eventually, a romance will brew between these two, but the thought of it isn’t going over well with many. As the week wraps up, Maxie will be doing her best to look at things in a positive way, but General Hospital spoilers note that Lulu will be hiding some things from her husband. In addition, Carly will get an invitation of some sort, and the buzz is that Nelle’s antics will continue throughout the upcoming May sweeps.

When will Carly figure out what Nelle’s been doing and just how close will Maxie and Peter get? Is Sam destined to reunite with Jason or will her bond with Drew draw her back into his arms? General Hospital spoilers tease that the week of April 30 will be packed with big developments and fans will not want to miss a minute of the action.