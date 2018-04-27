Anti Fur Protesters Crash Gigi Hadid’s Tommy Hilfiger Meet-And-Greet

It wasn't the meet-and-greet that Hadid had anticipated.

What was supposed to be a fun meet and greet for Gigi Hadid at Tommy x Gigi at Macy’s in Herald Square turned into a full-blown protest.

The Daily Mail reports that the 23-year-old was busy signing autographs for fans who had waited in line at her meet-and-greet when a protest unexpectedly began. Hadid was in the midst of signing an autograph for one fan when the fan stood behind Hadid and raised up a sign that said “Gigi Kills.” Other signs that were held up during the protest included one that read “animal abuser” and another one that read “fur scum.”

Only seconds after the outburst began, the protesters were immediately removed from the store by Hadid’s security detail. In a video that showed the incident, one of Hadid’s bodyguards can be heard asking Gigi if she wants to “take a walk.” Shortly after, Hadid was seen leaving the store with someone from her security detail in tow.

Though Hadid’s collection with Hilfiger is fur-free (and Hilfiger’s brand has been fur-free since 2007), the model has been seen wearing fur on a number of occasions, including on the runway. And this isn’t the first time that one of the Hadid sisters came under fire for rocking fur. Last year, the Daily Mail reported that Anais Gallagher called out Gigi’s sister, Bella Hadid, for also wearing fur.

“‘Seeing Bella Hadid wearing fur makes me so MAD!”

The newest collection from Hadid’s collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger is already available for purchase on the Tommy Hilfiger website. The collection is race-track themed and includes everything from swimsuits to mini dresses to sweatshirts. Pieces in the collection do not come cheap with some items retailing for almost $600.

Hadid has kept herself busy in the designing department as she also has a jewelry collection with Messika and a sunglasses collection Vogue Eyewear. People reports that many celebrities are fans of Hadid’s collections including Beyonce, Cardi B, and Lady Gaga.

Earlier this week, the star took to Instagram to celebrate her golden birthday as she turned 23-years-old on April 23. It appears as though Gigi and her sister Bella celebrated the occasion by going out in New York City.