‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Trailer Debuts At CinemaCon, See Rami Malek Embody Iconic Queen Frontman Freddie Mercury

Actor Rami Malek channeled Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the forthcoming biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” as evidenced by the stunning photos and trailer just released by 20th Century Fox at CinemaCon.

In the striking images, Malek perfectly captures the sultry earthiness of pop icon Freddie Mercury. Speaking in Las Vegas this week at CinemaCon, Malek said Mercury’s “humanity” is what most attracted him to the role.

“For me, the greatest task was, how do I approach this?” Rami recounted. “As an actor, you look at the humanity of someone. That humanity was what gave me the strength to go.”

Malek said he was initially concerned that the role would be a “career killer” if he didn’t approach it right. “When I got this role, I thought this could be a career-defining performance,” Rami recalled. “About two minutes later, I thought this could be a career killer.”

But the early hype suggests Malek has nothing to worry about. Rami is a versatile and talented actor who won an Emmy Award in 2016 for his starring role in USA Network series “Mr. Robot.” He has won widespread praise for his thoughtful approach to all his acting work.

Freddie Mercury was celebrated for his flamboyant stage persona, incredible vocal range, and enigmatic personality. He died of AIDs in 1991 at the age of 45.

“What always had me was his ability to give people the ability to embrace their imperfections,” Rami Malek said.

Producer Graham King says everyone will be able to relate to some part of the film.

“This is a story that has something for everyone,” King said. “Freddie Mercury connected like only a handful of performers have ever done. I am so humbled to be part of Queen’s legacy.”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” comes out November 2.