‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Dina’s Confusion Frustrates Kyle

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, April 27 epitomizes all that is awkward in Genoa City. It seems like nearly everybody faced an uncomfortable situation.

Grandma, Is That You?

Kyle (Michael Mealor) wanted more details on Jack’s (Peter Bergman) biological father. Who better to provide them than Jack’s mother, Dina (Marla Adams). To that end, Kyle invited his grandma to lunch, and since she didn’t realize who he was, he took advantage of her in an attempt to trick her into telling him all the dirty details about her illicit lover — his biological grandpa.

In fact, the guileful grandson went so far as to convince his grandmother that he was her former lover. Ultimately, though, Dina got the last laugh (or maybe not since Alzheimer’s is slowly taking away all her memories) leaving Kyle frustrated because she couldn’t remember the man’s name. Now what?

Victor Stirred The Pot

Well, once he connected the dots between Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Arturo (Jason Canela), Victor (Eric Braeden) could not honor the “deal” he made with his wife. He called the contractor to The Ranch to talk about numbers, and Arturo assured The Moustache that Nikki is more than pleased with his work (of course she is).

Displeased, later Victor told Nikki he doesn’t trust Arturo, and perhaps he’s onto something there. Maybe his distrust is about more than just his wife’s dalliance with the contractor. Perhaps the contractor is taking advantage of her, or maybe he’s planning something even worse for the Newmans. Nikki being Nikki refused to fire her lover, and Victor proclaimed there would be trouble. For her sake, hopefully, he’s wrong, but he’s probably not.

Baby Woes

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) tried to tell Devon (Bryton James) about her doctor’s appointment, but he didn’t want to hear it. In fact, he spent his time with Simone instead. Later, fans’ generous gifts brought her to tears, and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) encouraged her to keep sharing her pregnancy on live TV. Surely none of this will end well.

Goodbye Reed

At Reed’s (Tristan Lake Leabu) going away party, Sharon’s (Sharon Case) guilt overwhelmed her as the teen talked about how much he missed his dad. Ultimately, Sharon couldn’t handle being at the scene of the crime, so she split. Later, when Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) found her, Phyllis strongly threatened Sharon with a return trip to the loony bin.

