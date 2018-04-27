Daytime Emmy Awards 2018: How, When, And Where To Watch The Show And Other Important Tidbits

What do soap opera fans need to know about this weekend's Daytime Emmy Awards show? How can you watch it easily?

It’s time for the 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards and there are some hot races involved this year. The awards will be handed out on Sunday, April 29 and soap opera fans are anxious to follow the show and see who walks away with the big wins. How can you watch the awards show and what else do you need to know?

As ABC Soaps in Depth details, the 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards show will not be broadcast on traditional network television. Unfortunately, this has been the case for a few years now. The stars still get dressed to the nines and look forward to the opportunity to celebrate together and the list of nominees is filled with fan-favorite actors and actresses. Carolyn Hennesy, who plays Diane on General Hospital, will be doing a pre-event red carpet and this should be a lot of fun.

Luckily, there are several different ways to follow along as the event takes place in Pasadena, California on Sunday. For starters, both the red carpet and actual awards show will be streamed live via KNEKT TV online. KNEKT also has applications available for download for popular viewing platforms like the Roku, Apple TV, Android, and iOS devices.

In addition, the show will be streamed via the Daytime Emmy Awards webpage itself along with each of its social media pages like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Variety notes that the KNEKT effort will even include streaming via YouTube and Periscope.

This year’s awards show will be hosted by Extra host Mario Lopez and The Talk star Sheryl Underwood. Days of Our Lives icons Susan Seaforth Hayes and Bill Hayes, who play Julie and Doug, will be receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards during the ceremony. In addition to the typical soap-related categories, the Daytime Emmys also dole out awards to winners from daytime talk shows, news programs, game shows, and legal courtroom programs.

Many soap fans are disappointed that the Daytime Emmy Awards won’t air on traditional broadcasting and will take some extra work to access. However, there are numerous options available this year and it sounds like it’ll be a great show. Who will take home the top honors with Emmys this year? It all plays out on Sunday, April 29 and daytime fans can’t wait to see what goes down.