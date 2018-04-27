‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary Takes Control Of Her Future

Will Hilary's schemes end up ruining Devon?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, April 30 reveal somebody receives some terrible news while somebody else decides to take her recent bad news and make her own positive future.

A Pregnant Pause

Well, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) took on motherhood the way she takes on most things — her own “special” way. After her incredibly public announcement, she received the heartbreaking news that she’s not with child. With all the bad blood between her and her ex Devon (Bryton James), her chances of getting a do-over remain small.

So, what’s a desperate Hilary to do? With her doctor’s blessing and assurance that she should quickly conceive despite her recent false positive, Hilary finds herself on a mission for a covert baby daddy. She already knows she doesn’t want to go the artificial insemination route, and Devon is likely a dead end at this point. Hilary plans to take control of her future, and she knows exactly what she wants. A baby.

Who’s the duped daddy to be? Surely Hilary will find someone, and she probably won’t bother anybody with pesky details like she wasn’t pregnant with Devon’s baby in the first place. No, she’ll pass her spawn off as Devon’s to have some tie to his life, and also to lord something over Devon’s sister and her enemy Lily (Christel Khalil).

A Brother’s Revenge

Nick (Joshua Morrow) remains hellbent on finding J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and making him pay for what he did to Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Of course, Nick’s refusal to let it go causes Sharon’s (Sharon Case) guilt to go into overdrive. Despite Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) threatening to have Sharon committed again if she so much as breaths a word of this to Nick, Sharon seems like she could crack any second.

Plus, a brand new piece of upsetting news could end up changing everything, and leave everybody involved in J.T.’s murder a world of hurt, according to She Knows Soaps.

Advice

Plus, Victor (Eric Braeden) lends Neil (Kristoff St. John) a listening ear. Will The Moustache provide sound advice, or will he somehow use whatever he learns against Neil sometime in the future? You never know when it comes to Victor.

Be sure to tune into CBS or POP on Monday to see these The Young and the Restless spoilers play out on the small screen.