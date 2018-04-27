‘Shingeki no Kyojin’ Season 3 Release Date Confirmed: Kenny Ackerman In Anime ‘Attack On Titan’ Trailer Video

'Attack On Titan's Kenny Ackerman is shown in the new 'Shingeki no Kyojin' trailer that gives a preview of the third season.

The Shingeki no Kyojin Season 3 release date for the anime series has been finalized based on a new Attack On Titan Season 3 trailer that was released in April of 2018. Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, and Armin Arlert will finally return, but biggest feature of the trailer is that it shows Kenny Ackerman confronting Levi Ackerman on the rooftops of the city.

The Attack On Titan Season 3 release date is scheduled in Japan for a premiere on July 22, 2018. In addition, the number of episodes has been confirmed by Yonkou Productions. The third season will be a two-cour anime season composed of 24 episodes.

The first season originally aired in Japan way back in 2013 and at the time the Shingeki no Kyojin manga was not too far ahead. The first season covered roughly 34 chapters, or eight volumes, in 25 episodes. Despite coming out four years later in 2017, Attack On Titan Season 2 was only 12 episodes long, which seemed very odd considering the popularity of the anime series. Releasing another 12-episode season for Season 3 would have made anime audiences feel like they’re left dangling in front of a titan’s open mouth.

However, the decision regarding Season 2 made sense since the last adapted story arc of the Shingeki no Kyojin manga was relatively short, ending around chapter 50 of the manga. On the other hand, the next two major manga story arcs would seem to require at least 24 episodes to give the story justice since they’re 20 chapters each. It could have been possible to cram just one 20-chapter story arc into a single-cour season composed of 12 episodes, but even then the pacing might have felt rushed.

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Attack On Titan Season 3.

The next major story arc starts with the Survey Corps suspecting a conspiracy involving prominent members of the Military Police Brigade. The investigation leads Commanders Erwin and Pixis to stage an uprising where parts of the military will overthrow King Fritz and the Royal Government. The events of this uprising story arc focus largely on the civil war and an internal power struggle within a royal family.

Of course, there will be some titan-on-titan action involving Eren and several new human Titan Shifters, but much of the action will be human-on-human. Levi will find himself embroiled in a gun versus sword fight against a Special Operations Squad using Anti-Personnel Vertical Maneuvering Equipment.

That’s where Captain Kenny Ackerman comes into play. Known as Kenny The Ripper, he’s a vicious fighter who also showed Levi how to survive as a child. Despite being the uncle of Levi, the two men will clash when Kenny’s squad is ordered to take on the Levi Squad.

Key visual for ‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3. Studio Wit / 'Shingeki no Kyojin' Anime TV Promo

