‘Teen Mom OG’: Shocking Details About Ryan Edwards’ Heroin Charges Revealed

Court documents reveal details of Ryan Edward's heroin possession charges.

Teen Mom OG fans recently learned that Maci Bookout’s baby daddy, Ryan Edwards, was arrested for possession of heroin back in March 2017. Now, the details of the shocking arrest are being revealed in newly released court documents.

According to an April 27 report by Radar Online, documents from the Red Bank City Court in Tennessee reveal that Ryan Edwards was pulled over for having an expired tag. When police approached the Teen Mom OG star’s car, they noticed a hypodermic needed in an open backpack lying on the passenger’s seat of the vehicle.

In the report, the officer at the scene reveals that he asked Ryan Edwards if he had any medical conditions, to which he replied, “no.” The officer then questioned the Teen Mom OG dad about why he had a hypodermic needle in his bag. “I don’t know,” Ryan reportedly answered. The officer then told Edwards that his car would be searched and asked if there were any more needles. “Yes, probably,” Ryan told the police officer.

The report goes on to reveal that the police officer eventually found 14 needles in the car, one of which was full of heroin. The officer also found a tied bag with a dark substance inside. When police asked Ryan Edwards what was in the bag, he replied, “It’s heroin and I have a problem.” During the search, cops also found two silver spoons with drug residue on them, as well as a scale. The heroin found in Ryan’s car was said to weigh in at 1.8 grams.

After the stop, Ryan Edwards was not arrested. Instead, police issued the Teen Mom OG dad a misdemeanor citation for heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was told to appear in court the following month. Ryan pled guilty to the possession charge and was sentenced to over 11 months in jail. However, the sentence was suspended upon payment of $750 and a promise of good behavior.

The reality star was ordered to take drug tests for six months following the charges. Two months later, Ryan Edwards was filmed driving under the influence. Teen Mom OG cameras caught Edwards slurring his words, swerving on the road, and falling asleep behind the wheel. He later revealed that he had gone to rehab to get help for the addiction.