Evan Felker’s Wife Sings ‘Before He Cheats’ Amid Rumors He Cheated With Miranda Lambert

Staci Felker sings Carrie Underwood's cheating anthem amid Miranda Lambert rumors.

Staci Felker, the wife of Miranda Lambert’s new boyfriend, Evan Felker, isn’t going away quietly. Staci was seen on the Instagram story of one of her close friends singing Carrie Underwood’s hit single, “Before He Cheats,” seemingly sending a message to Evan, Miranda, and women everywhere.

According to an April 27 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Staci Felker was with one of her girlfriends on Thursday after news began to break that her husband, Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker, had been unfaithful to her with Miranda Lambert.

On Friday, Staci Felker’s friend, who was earlier seen wearing a “Team Staci” shirt, took to her Instagram story again to reveal her thoughts on the Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker cheating drama, calling Staci a “champ.” Felker’s friend also revealed that she heard the entire story, which is completely “crazy,” adding that Miranda Lambert’s team is in “overdrive” about the cheating rumors.

Meanwhile, Staci Felker’s bestie also dished on her own personal feelings towards Miranda Lambert, calling her the “biggest piece of s— on the face of the planet,” adding, “Miranda, if you’re out there, just know that someone hates you.”

Tea time. #teamstaci A post shared by Saddle Tramp Brand (@saddletrampbrand) on Apr 26, 2018 at 3:38pm PDT

The news of Miranda Lambert’s relationship with Evan Felker dropped on Tuesday, and soon rumors of the couple cheating began to surface. Sources tell the magazine that things “happened” between Lambert and Felker when the two began touring together. Evan’s wife, Staci Felker, filed for divorce back in February, just one month after his band began touring with Miranda. At that time, Lambert was dating her now ex-boyfriend, Anderson East.

Meanwhile, Miranda Lambert’s ex-husband, Blake Shelton, seemingly weighed in with his opinion on the news of Miranda’s new relationship and cheating drama by tweeting a cryptic message about karma. The tweet led many fans to believe that the previous rumors of Lambert cheating on Shelton with Anderson East may have been true.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Blake Shelton and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, have reportedly grown closer in the wake of the Miranda Lambert rumors after Blake dished the heartbreaking details of his marriage to Miranda, and what led to their split, to Gwen.