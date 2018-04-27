Marsha Warfield Dishes On Bill Cosby’s Conviction: ‘I Am Ashamed That I Didn’t Speak Out’

Marsha Warfield, an actress known for her work on "Night Court," says that she was "horrified" by Bill Cosby's actions.

The world was stunned when, yesterday, Bill Cosby — comedian, actor, and creator of the much-beloved Cosby Show — was found guilty on three counts of sexual assault.

In what was considered a stunning verdict for all sides — and a flashpoint in the so-called #MeToo movement — the Bill Cosby conviction, according to the Washington Post, could mean that the 80-year-old will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Ultimately, the only one of Cosby’s accusers to bring criminal charges against the entertainer was Andrea Constand. Two other women who have accused Cosby of sexual assault did not testify at the trial.

This conviction led to many people to speak out with their own experiences about Bill Cosby — but the latest high-profile entertainer to speak out against the disgraced comedian is actress Marsha Warfield, best known for her role as Roz on Night Court.

Warfield took to her Facebook page to detail her own encounter with Bill Cosby “back in the day.” She wasn’t specific about when “back in the day” this happened.

At the time, said Warfield, she and Cosby had the same public relations firm, but different representatives. Warfield’s PR representative warned her against taking any drinks proffered by the comedian — of whom she was a big fan — and Warfield was, in her words, “floored” at the warning, especially in the “nonchalant way” the representative told her the story.

Warfield went on to say that, later on, she was invited out to drinks with Bill Cosby, which she accepted, but she didn’t take what was offered to her by him.

She then said that her PR representative said that it was “no big deal” because “everyone knew” what Cosby was doing (that is, putting drugs in their drink so he could take sexual advantage of them).

Warfield admitted that she ultimately parted ways with the firm, but not over the Bill Cosby issue, and went on to clarify that when she said onstage that Bill Cosby didn’t rape her “because she wasn’t thirsty,” she meant the phrase literally (as in, she didn’t drink what was offered to her).

Warfield’s complete story is below.

Bill Cosby’s sentencing will be scheduled soon.