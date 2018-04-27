WWE ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ Results: John Cena Vs. Triple H Opens The Show

Two former longtime rivals opened up the WWE event, and the crowd was on fire during the 15-minute match.

In the opening match for the first-ever WWE event in Saudi Arabia, the Greatest Royal Rumble, John Cena faced his former longtime rival, Triple H. John Cena and Triple H in the curtain-jerker spot at the Greatest Royal Rumble came as a surprise to some of the WWE universe. The WWE figured that starting the show with two of the biggest names in the industry would be sure to get the crowd into the event right away, and they were right. The King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah was packed as the Saudi Arabia national anthem was followed by the U.S. national anthem to start the event.

Arguably, Triple H and John Cena are the two biggest names out of the current roster in the WWE. Triple H came down first and the crowd erupted with cheers. Not concerned with heeling it up, Triple H then circled the ring to shake the hands of fans. John Cena’s music hit, and fireworks exploded. A group of young fans joined him on the stage as he came out to a warm greeting instead of the usual, “John Cena sucks” chant.

The two started the match slowly, looking in awe at the massive audience. The contest began with an old-school test of strength before going into some basic moves. The live crowd was on fire. Whether it was a shoulder tackle or a clothesline, the crowd responded with enthusiasm with each move that was thrown. “The Cerebral Assassin” dominated the beginning parts of the match.

In a false comeback spot, Cena went for his five-knuckle shuffle but was quickly cut off. In a move that had the crowd on the edge of their seat, Cena leaped from the top rope for a dropkick, but Triple H turned it into a powerbomb. The two then exchanged blows in the middle of the ring when John got him in an STF. Cena delivered his attitude adjustment, and “The Game” just barely kicked out in time. Cena went for a second attitude adjustment, but it was countered with a pedigree. In another false finish spot, John got his shoulder off the mat before the three-count.

The two went back and forth a bit more in this 15-minute bout. After a third attitude adjustment, Cena won the match. He then got on the mic and the crowd chanted his name. He said it was an honor and privilege to wrestle at the event and sent his appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Thank all of you for allowing me to be part of something so special!” – @JohnCena thanks the @WWEUniverse in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia… #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/fvHMi9ynlU — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 27, 2018

With John Cena and Triple H opening the WWE event, the Greatest Royal Rumblestarted off with a thunderous ovation of approval.