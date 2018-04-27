Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani ‘Stronger’ After Miranda Lambert’s New Relationship Reveal, Reports ‘HL’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have bonded during Miranda Lambert drama.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship is reportedly more solid than ever in the wake of the news that Shelton’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, has a new man.

According to an April 27 report by Hollywood Life, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s romance is thriving despite the drama surrounding Miranda Lambert’s new relationship with married musician Evan Felker. Rumors are flying that Miranda began dating the married man while she was still seeing ex-boyfriend, Anderson East. However, the news is seemingly making Shelton and Stefani’s relationship even stronger.

Sources reveal that after the couple heard about Miranda Lambert’s new relationship, Blake Shelton began opening up with Gwen Stefani about his rocky marriage to his fellow country music singer. The insider claims that Blake told Gwen all about the “doubt, heartache, and mistrust” that Blake had developed towards Miranda that eventually led to the end of their marriage.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have reportedly been each other’s rock when it comes to dealing with divorce and drama with their exes. The couple fell for each other while appearing on NBC’s The Voice as judges, and were both going through divorces at the time. Their friendship quickly turned romantic, and they have seemingly been growing closer by the day. The insider says that Miranda Lamber’s latest drama has only “bonded” Blake and Gwen, and has made them an even stronger couple.

Since getting together, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been dodging rumors of an engagement, secret wedding, and even pregnancy. Shelton has grown close with Stefani’s children, Kingston, Apollo, and Zuma, whose father is the former No Doubt singer’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton is seemingly calling out Miranda Lambert on social media. Upon news that his ex-wife was embattled in some relationship drama, he tweeted a cryptic message about karma, seemingly hinting that the rumors she cheated on him during their marriage were true.

Fans of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani continue to wait for news that the couple is engaged, married, or expecting a child together. However, the pair has yet to shock fans with any life-changing news.