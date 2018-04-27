Khloe Kardashian Remaining In Cleveland Against Wishes Of Kardashian Family, Reports ‘Radar Online’

The Kardashian family isn't happy about Khloe Kardashian's decision to stay in Cleveland.

Khloe Kardashian has been laying low in Cleveland since the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal broke. The reality TV star, who recently gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter True Thompson, is reportedly planning to remain in Cleveland for now, even though her famous family is against the idea.

According to an April 27 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian’s family isn’t happy with her choice to stay in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson. As fans already know, Khloe’s boyfriend, an NBA player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, was busted cheating on her when photos and video of him kissing multiple women surfaced online just two days before she gave birth to their daughter.

Khloe Kardashian is said to be staying in Cleveland for the sake of her daughter, True. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reportedly believes that it wouldn’t be fair to take the newborn baby away from her father so soon.

Khloe is said to be remaining in Cleveland, away from the public eye, and is not even letting KUWTK cameras film her first few weeks as a new mother. Sources claim that Kardashian only wants to spend time with the baby and Tristan during her first month of motherhood. Meanwhile, Khloe’s siblings, Kourtney, Kim, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie, along with her mother, Kris Jenner, reportedly all feel like she’s making a mistake by staying in Ohio, and not returning home to L.A., where they all reside.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is taking her time making any big decisions about the future of her relationship with Tristan Thompson. Khloe is said to be weighing her options, and won’t make any statements or big choices until after the 2018 NBA playoffs are over. Kardashian reportedly has too much respect for Thompson’s Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, LeBron James, as well as the fans of the team and city, to cause any more chaos or distractions during the playoffs.

Currently, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have both stayed radio silent on the cheating scandal and have yet to reveal any photos of their newborn daughter, True Thompson. Fans are now keeping an eye out for any signs of a breakup or reconciliation between the couple.