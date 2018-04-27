Sexual Assault Accusers Slam Bill Cosby Over Court Outburst, ‘This Is The Side Of Bill Cosby That We Know’

Victoria Valentino claims that the outburst everyone saw in court yesterday shows Cosby's true colors.

Though the trial may be over, Bill Cosby’s accusers are still speaking out about their attacker in hopes that people will see the man that Bill Cosby truly is.

Yesterday, Cosby was found guilty on three charges of sexual assault, with each of the charges carrying a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. After the guilty verdict was read in court, the Inquisitr reports that Cosby lashed out at Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner when he pointed out the fact that Cosby owns a plane and could possibly flee the country if he’s granted bail. Cosby didn’t like what Krasner had to say and had a sudden outburst in the middle of the courtroom.

“He doesn’t have a plane, you a–hole,” Cosby lashed out in the third person.

But some people were not surprised by Cosby’s sudden outburst in court, including former Playboy playmate and accuser Victoria Valentino.

“This is the side of Bill Cosby that we know that nobody else believed because I think the general public believes the character that he portrays. They don’t see the real person behind that character,” she dished to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie this morning on the Today Show.

Another of Cosby’s accusers, Lili Bernard, called Cosby’s outburst “Bill Cosby depravity 101.” Bernard also told the Today Show hosts that when the verdict was read, many of Cosby’s victims were crying in court but Cosby showed no remorse for his actions and actually laughed, scowled, and mocked the women.

Watch @savannahguthrie and @hodakotb‘s full interview with Bill Cosby accusers Lili Bernard & Victoria Valentino and their attorney, @GloriaAllred pic.twitter.com/QRUNQpmvOi — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 27, 2018

Many of Cosby’s accusers also shared their feelings over the verdict outside of the courtroom yesterday. Lili Bernard spoke with press, asking if someone could “pinch me” because she felt as though she was dreaming. People also reports that Bernard told reporters that her faith in humanity had been restored after a jury found Cosby guilty. She also thanked her peers on the jury for standing on the “right side of history.”

Another accuser, Janice Baker-Kinney, took to her Twitter account to share her feelings over the verdict, saying that she is overwhelmed with “joy, relief, and gratitude.” Baker-Kinney also pointed out that after years of silence and suffering, the women can finally hold their heads high as “survivors” and not victims.

Cosby’s sentencing is expected to be handed over in the next 90 days.