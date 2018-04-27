Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Engagement Could Be Coming Soon, New Song Hints

Are wedding bells in JLo and Rod's future?

If the lyrics to her new song “El Anillo” are any indication about her feelings regarding an engagement, then we could be seeing Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez headed down the aisle sometime in the near future.

Lopez debuted her new single Thursday night at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards, People reports. But aside from her energetic performance of her new song last night, Lopez has many people intrigued by one of the lyrics. The song is in Spanish, but one of the lines in the song translates to the following:

“I have never felt anything this grand/And your wild side drives me crazy/You’ve given me so much that I’ve been thinking/I already have it all, but/When will I get the ring?”

Lopez did not write the song herself, but in an interview with Ebro Darden on Beats 1, she dishes that she is not trying to rush into anything too quickly as she has in the past, stating that she’s more “grown up” now. The 48-year-old also confessed that initially, Rodriguez didn’t even realize that the song was about the two of them.

“He’s looking up and down, and he goes ‘grand slam, home run, three on base,’ he’s like this almost sounds like it’s us!” Lopez dished. “I said, ‘Baby, it is about us. They wrote it for me to sing!”

As fans of the two celebrities know, both Lopez and Rodriguez often gush about each other on their respective Instagram pages. In a post from the Time 100 gala, JLo shared a photo of herself and Rodriguez together at the event and sweetly confessed that she feels “blessed” to share moments like this with ARod who she called a “beautiful soul.”

Along with a photo from the same event, in which Lopez was honored, Rodriguez shared a photo of himself and Lopez on the red carpet while gushing about his girlfriend.

“100. That’s the number of extraordinary people we honored tonight. It’s the number of times I say thank you every day for bringing this incredible partner, friend and role model into my life,” he said.

The 42-year-old also stated that Lopez gives 100 percent in everything that she does while making this “imperfect” world a better place. But still, in her interview with Ebro Darden on Beats 1, Lopez maintains that she is letting her relationship with the former MLB star just take its course naturally.

The singer also tells fans that she and Rodriguez are having the best time and they’re really good for each other. Another plus? Their children also get along great together.

It appears that fans will just have to wait and see how the couple’s relationship pans out, but perhaps we will be seeing more hints at marriage in the future.

Lopez’s music video for her new hit will be released this morning on Telemundo.