Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner Staging Intervention For Kanye West, Reports ‘Radar Online’

The Kardashians are allegedly trying to convince Kanye to get professional help.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly so worried about her husband Kanye West that she has decided to stage an intervention for him with the help of her mother, Kris Jenner.

According to an April 27 report by Radar Online, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have been begging Kanye West to seek professional help after his latest round of bizarre behavior. Sources reveal that the Kardashian family has been trying to convince Kanye to get help, but so far he has been reluctant.

An insider goes on to say that Kanye West is a “loose cannon” at the moment, and Kim Kardashian as well as her famous family have been “glued” to their phones in fear of what he may do or say next. In addition, Kim has allegedly put her own life on hold in order to “babysit” her husband during this time.

This week, Kanye West has been a hot topic of conversation thanks to his bizarre Twitter rants. The rapper has tweeted hundreds of times in the past few days, and has drawn controversy for firing his lawyer and longtime manager, Scooter Braun, as well as voicing his support for President Donald Trump.

Even Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s famous friends are speaking out. John Legend texted Kanye and asked him to reconsider aligning himself with Trump, but got a surprise when West decided to post screenshots of the private conversation on his Twitter account. Kanye claims that he was trying to prove that even though the people closest to him disagree with his opinions, he still loves them and that he plans to stand his ground. Later, Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen tweeted that if friends have issues with each other they should take it up with one another and not on Twitter, seemingly calling out Kanye for posting the conversation online.

As many fans will remember, Kanye West was hospitalized back in 2016 after canceling dates on his Saint Pablo tour. Kim Kardashian was by his side during the hospitalization, which many called a mental breakdown. The family revealed that exhaustion was to blame for the episode. This week, Kim took to her own Twitter account to defend Kanye’s comments, and debunk rumors that he is mentally ill.