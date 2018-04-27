Louis Tomlinson Reacts To Royal Baby’s Name, Jokes He’ll Send Him A Tracksuit

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson promises to take the Royal Baby under his wing.

England now has two Prince Louis’s — Cambridge and Tomlinson!

When One Direction star Louis Tomlinson found out that he had a new “namesake” in the Royal Baby, he decided to take matters in his own hands, and offer to take the baby under his wing.

According to Billboard Magazine, Louis Tomlinson tweeted his regards to Prince William and Dutchess Kate as they welcomed their new addition, whose name was made public for the first time this morning.

“Young Louis, welcome to the world,” wrote the “What Makes You Beautiful” singer. “I’ll take you under my wing lad. The Adidas tracksuit is in the post!”

The new Royal Baby, unfortunately, was not named after Louis Tomlinson — rather, he was named after his great-uncle, Louis Mountbatten.

As for Tomlinson, he knows the joy of having a baby himself — though, sadly, his child isn’t a namesake. His only child, to date, is young Freddie, born after a brief relationship in 2016.

But One Direction fans who were hoping for a new album announcement will be sorely disappointed because it doesn’t look like it will be happening anytime soon.

In a different report for Billboard Magazine, Tomlinson confirmed that, much like Harry Styles and Zayn Malik before him, he’s working on a solo album.

To date, of all the members of One Direction, only Tomlinson and Niall Horan haven’t released a solo album.

Tomlinson, however, told his Twitter followers that they can expect a new solo album from him “soon,” but he didn’t give an exact date as to when.

He did, however, mention that he’d been working on the album for more than two years.

One Direction went on hiatus back in 2015, and since then, its various members have been active in different aspects of the entertainment industry. Zayn Malik, of course, had a runaway smash with his solo album, Mind of Mine, and its hit single “Pillow Talk.” Harry Styles, meanwhile, has enjoyed success as both an actor (in “Dunkirk”) and with his own solo album.

Currently, Louis Tomlinson is enjoying the success of his debut single, “Just Hold On,” with Steve Aoki.