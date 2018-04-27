‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham Is Making A Movie About Her Life

Farrah Abraham is currently casting for the film.

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham’s life is becoming a movie. That’s right, fans will get to see it all play out in a new featured film, which Abraham is reportedly casting.

According to an April 26 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Farrah Abraham, who recently left Teen Mom OG after 10 years with the franchise, is making a big career move. The reality star is turning her New York Times best-selling memoir, My Teenage Dream Ended, into a feature film.

Farrah Abraham first announced the news via her Instagram story on Wednesday. The former Teen Mom star revealed that she is looking to cast actors and actresses to play roles and wants them to send head shots, locations, social media links, and their IMDB page if they are interested in being cast in the film.

The book deals with Farrah Abraham’s feelings and thoughts about becoming a teenage mother, dealing with her rocky family relationships, and the traumatic experience of losing her high school boyfriend, Derek Underwood, who is the father of her daughter Sophia, nine. As many Teen Mom OG fans already know, Derek was killed in a tragic car accident just a few weeks before Farrah gave birth to their daughter.

Farrah Abraham’s story has been an interesting one for fans to follow. She has dealt with a lot of controversy and adversity in her life from losing Derek, physical fights with her mother Debra, starring in an adult entertainment video, and having multiple plastic surgery procedures.

Recently, Farrah Abraham made a YouTube video detailing all of the highs and lows in her life just after she wrapped up her stint on Teen Mom OG. Abraham was fired from the show when producers told her she would have to choose between her adult entertainment career and her work on the reality series. Farrah later filed a lawsuit against MTV for wrongful termination and reached an undisclosed settlement with the network.

Farrah Abraham’s movie details have yet to be revealed but Teen Mom OG fans are sure to be following the process via social media along the way to see if the movie actually comes to fruition.