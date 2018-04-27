Evan Felker’s Wife Shares Interesting Snap After Her Husband Is Linked To Miranda Lambert

News that country music star Miranda Lambert and married musician Evan Felker are reportedly dating led Felker’s estranged wife Staci Felker to speak out on social media.

Lambert and Felker currently tour together with the Livin’ Like Hippies Tour, and PEOPLE reported that Staci Felker shared a public service announcement with her social media fans in the wake of the news, which lit up the Internet earlier this week.

In tears, she shared an Instagram story which said, “PSA: If Staci Felker can make it through this week, so can you.” Fans replied to her tearful selfie with words of affirmation and support.

Although neither Lambert nor the Turnpike Troubadours singer has publically spoken about their relationship, reports say the two started dating at the beginning of the year shortly after going on tour together. The relationship reportedly just happened as the two spent a lot of time together during their traveling and concert dates. Staci Felker did not file for divorce until mid-February.

News of Lambert’s new relationship came fresh on the heels of details of her split from Anderson East whom she started dating shortly after her divorce from country music singer and The Voice judge Blake Shelton in 2015. While Lambert and East last appeared in public together in November 2017, they spoke publically about each other earlier this year. However, Lambert hinted of a possible breakup last month at a concert in Knoxville, Tennessee.

For his part, Shelton also appeared to take a swipe at his ex-wife on Wednesday when he wrote on social media, “Been taking the high road for a long time… I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!”

Currently, Shelton and singer Gwen Stefani have dated since late 2015 and they recently spent time with her two children in Oklahoma for a fun spring break outdoors.

Evan and Staci Felkner’s marriage lasted roughly 18 months before she filed for divorce according to a Pop Culture Country report. Things seemed nearly perfect one year into their marriage (at least on Instagram). However, a mere six months later, all that changed and Staci felt compelled to seek a divorce, and with all the details coming out about Miranda Lambert and Evan Felkner’s relationship, it looks like that may have played a part in the formerly happy couple’s split.