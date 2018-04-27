Jessie James Decker Shares Photo Of Her Swollen Body After Giving Birth, ‘Keeping It Real’

Jessie's keeping it real with her latest post-baby body photo.

Country singer and reality star Jessie James Decker is “keeping it real” three weeks after giving birth to her third child. People is reporting that the star shared a candid photo of her post-baby body on Instagram this week where she revealed that her body – particularly her stomach – is still looking pretty swollen following the birth of her son.

The star, who has three children with her football player husband Eric Decker, posted the snap for her close to three million Instagram followers on April 26. The photo shows Decker rolling up her top to show that her stomach hasn’t yet sprung back to normal after welcoming her second son – Forrest – into the world on March 31.

“Keepin it real! 3 weeks post and I’m still very swollen,” Jessie told her followers on the social media site this week. She then explained that recovering from giving birth to her third child has been much tougher than with her other two, four-year-old Vivianne and two-year-old Eric, but noted that she’s now beginning to “feel stronger” as the days go by.

Decker also explained in the caption that she made the decision to post the photo – which didn’t exactly show the singer in her most glamorous light – of herself because she kept fans updated on how she’s been doing throughout her whole pregnancy and wanted to keep things real with her followers.

“I’ve updated you all throughout my entire pregnancy and how much my tummy/baby were growing monthly so I felt like I should share where I’m at post baby,” Jessie wrote in the caption of the Instagram photo uploaded this week. “It sure is incredible what the body can do and I’m so grateful!”

She also gave a little advice to new moms who may be going through the same things she is when it comes to their bodies after baby, writing in part, “be proud, don’t stress over post baby body, just enjoy your new baby because these are beautiful moments and memories you will cherish forever.”

Eric and Jessie welcomed their third son into the world in late March and both have been sharing adorable photos of how little Forrest has been interacting with his siblings across their various social media pages ever since.

Kisses for Forrest ???? A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Apr 21, 2018 at 2:25pm PDT

Per Billboard, the couple officially confirmed that they were parents again in early April when they announced their son’s birth on social media.

Jessie shared a photo of herself holding the baby on her chest while in the hospital room with her followers and wrote, “Forrest Bradley Decker born March 31st weighing 9lbs. We are so in love.” She then added a prayer and a heart emoji to her adorable birth announcement.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Imges

But don’t expect the star to be making any more birth announcements in the future, as Jessie told Mini magazine last year that little Forrest will be her and Eric’s last baby.

“This will be our last, so I want to enjoy it!” she said at the time per People, sweetly revealing to the outlet that she always thought she and Decker would have three children together.