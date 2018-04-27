Former ‘Counting On’ Star Derick Dillard Blasts TLC Again For Featuring Programming With LGBTQ Stars

Jill Duggar's husband Derick Dillard is no longer on TLC's 'Counting On,' but he's still lashing out at the network over their inclusivity in developing programming featuring those from the LGBTQ community.

Derick Dillard, the husband of Jill Duggar of 19 Kids and Counting fame, is no longer on the family’s current reality television show, Counting On. From the network’s viewpoint, this split was in large part due to tweets Derick posted awhile back lashing out at other stars on the same network, although he disputes that version of events. Dillard seems to be at it again with the controversial posts on social media and he’s not holding back. What’s the scoop?

The former reality television star generated a lot of headlines when he started tweeting about transgender teen Jazz Jennings, the star of TLC’s I Am Jazz. Derick Dillard’s intense commentary launched toward both Jazz and the network prompted a statement from TLC that they were no longer working with either Derick or Jill on their Duggar-focused series Counting On.

All of that drama played out last November, but it looks like Dillard is at it again on social media. This time he’s focusing on a different TLC series, Nate & Jeremiah By Design featuring gay and married designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent along with their three-year-old daughter Poppy.

In the wee hours of the morning Friday, Derick posted a tweet that didn’t shy away from showing how he really feels about TLC’s show featuring Berkus and Brent. His post included a TLC post hyping Nate and Jeremiah’s show and the former Counting On star called them a “travesty of a family.”

What a travesty of family. It’s sad how blatant the liberal agenda is, such that it both highlights and celebrates a lifestyle so degrading to children on public television as if it should be normal. https://t.co/xicRm1nsW7 — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) April 27, 2018

They're saving homeowners one gorgeous renovation at a time! Don't miss @NateBerkus and @JeremiahBrent Saturday at 9/8c! Catch up on all episodes of #NandJbyDesign now. https://t.co/quxPTfJdt2 pic.twitter.com/hwyjQKJEb3 — TLC Network (@TLC) April 19, 2018

Dillard said that it was sad how “blatant the liberal agenda” is as it acted as if this type of lifestyle was normal. The photo attached to the tweet features Nate, Jeremiah, and Poppy, and it’s clear that the image of two married men raising a daughter together is what set Dillard off.

When someone pointed out that this doesn’t truly affect him, he lashed out and said that Berkus and Brent’s choices affect “this poor child,” and he ranted about “what perversions are celebrated.” The former Counting On star added that he doubted a network would be so anxious to highlight a family that had adultery issues involved.

Others on Twitter pushed back on Derick’s statements, with some mentioning Josh Duggar and his various scandals. Derick said that for TLC, their focus is on money and popularity, be it good or bad. He later claimed that he wasn’t bashing the people, simply calling out the public agenda and the network’s decision on what to highlight.

As Dillard’s rant continued, he said that “Christians should love all as Christ loved all,” adding that they should boycott what they don’t believe in while not boycotting relationships. The former Counting On star was back at it Friday morning, responding to others challenging his position.

Dillard claims that he and Jill were the ones who made the decision to leave TLC, not the other way around. He also made a comment about how people should be allowed to challenge what’s in a child’s best interest, “especially when their guardian chooses to be in the public eye and put a child in the public eye.” Some would say that considering Derick’s connection to fame himself, and the various scandals and criticisms the Duggar family have waded through over the years, that that’s an interesting position to take.

It’s not clear what sparked Dillard to start tweeting about Nate and Jeremiah overnight. Berkus and Brent’s TLC show Nate & Jeremiah By Design started its second season earlier this month, and while Derick may not realize it, they also officially announced the birth of their second child, son Oskar, recently as well.

It is with so much love that we welcome Oskar Brent-Berkus to our family. We have waited for you, we already love you, and we as a family stand on the shoulders of so many people who have made it possible for families like ours to continue to grow.- Nate, @JeremiahBrent and Poppy pic.twitter.com/Y52Qw7A3vI — Nate Berkus (@NateBerkus) March 28, 2018

The former Counting On star didn’t seem to be garnering all that much support for his perspective as his tweets continued over a span of many hours, but he certainly did generate a lot of heated discussions and got a lot of attention. So far, Derick’s wife Jill Duggar Dillard has seemingly stayed out of this one online, though she did just raise a ruckus of her own with a “car seat trick” that had many worried about potential safety issues.

Is Derick Dillard posting rants like this just to try to stay in the public eye and stay relatively relevant? What will the former Counting On star and wife Jill Duggar Dillard tackle next to keep the bills paid? TLC has continued the Duggar-focused reality show, for now, with the cameras following Jill’s siblings like Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna as they build their own families. New episodes of the Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent show Nate & Jeremiah By Design airs new episodes every Saturday night.