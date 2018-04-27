Kim Kardashian ‘Extremely Upset’ With Kanye West’s Twitter Rants, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

Kim Kardashian is not happy about Kanye West's wild Twitter posts.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly not happy about her husband Kanye West’s recent Twitter rants. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to be upset about the rapper’s comments and excessive posting.

According to an April 26 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship is in a strange state at the moment. Kardashian is reportedly “extremely upset” by West’s tweets, which have dealt with multiple topics such as firing his lawyer and manager to support President Donald Trump.

Kim is allegedly uneasy because Kanye’s Twitter rants are “adding to the speculation about his mental health.” Kardashian reportedly got so upset by the rumors that West may be mentally ill that she took to her own Twitter account for a rant of her own, revealing that it is “unfair” for people to deem her husband mentally unstable simply for revealing his thoughts and opinions. Kim added that Kanye is simply “ahead of his time.”

However, Kim Kardashian has reportedly been asking Kanye West to tone it down behind closed doors, but sources claim that he “refuses to listen” and because things have gotten so bad, Kim has decided to back off and not engage, believing that it “will only cause more fighting” between the couple.

Party of 5 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 23, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kanye West returned to Twitter on Thursday for another rant, which included posting screenshots from a text conversation he had with he and Kim Kardashian’s friend, singer John Legend. Legend asked West to rethink aligning with President Trump, citing that many of Kanye’s fans felt betrayed by the rapper’s support of the current President. However, West revealed that he wouldn’t back down, despite what those closest to him had to say.

Kanye West also tweeted out support for the Cleveland Cavaliers this week. As many fans know, Kim Kardashian’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, recent had a baby with Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cavs. Just two days before the birth of the couple’s daughter, True Thompson, photos and video surfaced of Tristan cheating on Khloe. Now, fans are wondering if Kanye is also supporting Tristan during the cheating scandal.