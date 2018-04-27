Wendy Williams Fat Shames Kelly Clarkson As She Jokes About Her Diet

Wendy made a jibe about Kelly's diet on 'The Wendy Williams Show.'

Kelly Clarkson is the latest celebrity to feel the wrath of Wendy Williams. According to Fox News, the daytime talk show host made a cutting quip about The Voice star’s weight on her daytime talk show The Wendy Williams Show this week while discussing Smallville actress Allison Mack’s recent cult controversy.

Williams dragged Clarkson into the talk while discussing the story on her show earlier this week, poking a whole lot of fun at the former American Idol winner after claiming that the alleged cult Mack was a part of forced members to only eat 800 calories a day in order to keep them slim.

Fox News reported this week that Wendy then discussed how Allison once tweeted Kelly and asked to speak with her, suggesting that the actress was hoping to recruit her to the supposed cult.

“Kelly Clarkson ain’t going nowhere for an 800-calorie-a-day diet,” Williams then said, clearly making fun of Kelly’s weight and her eating habits as she laughed. “Okay? Okay?”

Wendy then continued laughing at her joke before adding, “Seriously?”

The site reported that the host’s studio audience laughed, clapped, and cheered after hearing Wendy make the weight jibe about the “Love So Soft” singer, though the CNN Entertainment reporter who was in the studio to discuss the story “looked visibly uncomfortable” after hearing Williams fat shame the star.

Kelly hasn’t publicly responded to Wendy’s weight jibe on her show this week, though The Voice coach – who recently joked about her love of talking to fellow coach Adam Levine on the NBC set – has been very open about her weight struggles in the past.

Per People, Clarkson spoke about her weight and dieting during a 2015 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she admitted that although the comments about her weight don’t affect her, she does feel bad for her fans who may be a little bigger than her who take the comments to heart.

“I think what hurts my feelings for people is that I’ll have a meet-and-greet after the show and a girl who’s, like, bigger than me will be in the meet-and-greet and be like, ‘Wow, if they think you’re big, I must be so fat to them,'” Kelly explained of her interactions with fans.

The star – who’s now a mom of two – then told the comedian and daytime talk show host at the time, “It’s like, you’re just who you are. We are who we are. Whatever size, and it doesn’t mean that we’re gonna be that forever.”

Clarkson also spoke about her weight in a candid interview with Redbook magazine just last year, explaining that when she’s skinnier she’s usually a little more unhappy with her personal and professional lives.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

“That represents happiness in my emotional world,” Kelly explained of her weight and her tendency to eat more when she’s feeling happy and content back in November.

“For me, when I’m skinny is usually when I’m not doing well,” she added.