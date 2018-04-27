‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thurs. April 26: Steffy & Liam Panic As Baby’s Health Questioned

All the stress that Steffy has been under does not bode well for her baby.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, April 26 had Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) panicking as they realized that their baby’s health may be at risk. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) talked about their daughters before Hope (Annika Noelle) turned to her mother for advice. Amidst all the misery at Forrester Creations, there is at least one elated intern, Emma (Nia Sioux), who is thrilled to be working there.

Brooke is at work, and Emma takes the opportunity to express her gratitude to be working at such a famous fashion house. She was excited when she met Hope, but the Bold and the Beautiful recap, via Soap Hub, when she finally meets somebody as iconic as Brooke, she became a little star-struck. Of course, Brooke just soaked in all the attention and relaxed as for once her mind was not occupied with her messy family life.

Ridge visited his wife in her office and they end up talking about their daughters. The topic has become an area of contention between this husband and wife team. At least they both agree that Liam seems to be stuck in the middle between Hope and Steffy and that he seems to be stretched thin at the moment.

My first episode of @BandB_CBS airs tomorrow at 1:30pm EST / 12:30pm PST ! pic.twitter.com/aAL6mK9PYu — Nia Sioux (@NiaSioux) April 23, 2018

Somebody else visits Brooke, and this time it’s her daughter, Hope. Liam elected to go with Steffy to the ultrasound appointment and although Hope said that she understood, at some level she feels disappointed. Bold and the Beautiful recaps state that Brooke will remind her daughter that Steffy and Liam’s baby will always tie them together.

Hope holds her own when Ridge lays into her about meddling in Steffy’s marriage to Liam. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/anFi0Wk4Ot #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/hQNpvzbns6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 26, 2018

Steffy and Liam are excited to see their daughter again and can hardly contain their excitement. However, their excitement soon turns to looks of despair as Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) struggles to see movement on the ultrasound. The doctor desperately tries to get the baby to move but in vain. Just as they had all but given up hope, their daughter moves. Bold and the Beautiful recaps say that they are so relieved that their daughter is okay. Liam tells Steffy that he will always be there for her and the baby.