Chicago Bears Have Plenty Of Options For Day Two Of NFL Draft

When the Chicago Bears make their second round selection there will be options a plenty for them.

After what most people would consider to be a solid offseason thus far, the Chicago Bears have made themselves a better team on paper at least. By drafting Georgia inside linebacker (courtesy of the Chicago Sun-Times) Roquan Smith, the Bears hope to have a quarterback for their defense.

Just about a year removed from trading up to No. 2 to draft QB Mitch Trubisky, the Chicago Bears allowed one of the highest rated prospects fall to them at No. 8. Roquan Smith fills a need for the Bears at linebacker. His addition, along with how surprising the first round of the NFL Draft went last night leaves open various options for round two.

One of those options could present itself at the wide receiver position.

SMU’s Courtland Sutton was garnering a ton of interest from the Dallas Cowboys, according to Sports Day Dallas News. His 6-foot-4 frame offers a big target for quarterbacks to get the football to. Sutton would fit a need for the Bears.

Courtland Sutton has a catch radius that was among the best of all wide receivers in the draft. Some were stunned by the fact that the Cowboys did not take him at No. 19. If Courtland Sutton is still available when the Bears make their second round pick, he could be bound for Chicago.

The Bears select Roquan Smith with the No. 8 pick. Chicago hadn't selected a defensive player this high since 1990, when it selected DB Mark Carrier with the No. 6 pick. pic.twitter.com/5Bcil8MYTW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 27, 2018

Guard Willie Hernandez is another prospect whom the Chicago Bears may consider if he is still on the board.

The Bears may have a conundrum on their hands if Hernandez is available. There is a void at left guard, which was created after the Bears released Josh Sitton during the offseason. Given the first round grade that Willie Hernandez has, he would be a steal anywhere he were to land from this point on.

The Chicago Bears will not rule out a trade. In fact, the Bears were one of the teams looking to trade back into the first round last night, according to 247 Sports.

Which player was the Chicago Bears targeting? No one except for those in the Bears’ draft room knows. However, they were unsuccessful. Also, the player the Bears were going after might be still be available.

As the first round comes to close, a few teams are discussing coming back into the first round — The #Bears and the #Raiders. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2018

Defensive end Harold Landry is also available. His Landry’s fit in the Chicago Bears’ base 3-4 defense is ideal. The speedy edge rusher would have a seamless transition to outside linebacker.

Given the amount of talent still on the board as the second round begins, trading down is something else that the Chicago Bears may consider. Getting an extra pick for day two would greatly benefit the Bears. Even if the Bears stood pat, much like the first round, options a plenty awaits.