Royal Baby Name Revealed: Prince William and Kate Middleton Announce The Name Of Their Newborn Son

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the name of the newborn royal prince.

After four days of vivid anticipation, Prince William and Kate Middleton have finally revealed the name of the royal baby boy. The newborn royal prince has been given the name Louis, People reports.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles,” Kensington Palace announced in a statement earlier today.

“The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge,” states the announcement.

According to People, the name of the newborn prince may have been chosen in tribute to Prince Philip, whose grandfather was Prince Louis Alexander of Battenberg.

The name Louis is also included in Prince William’s full name — William Arthur Philip Louis — as well as the full name of Prince George — George Alexander Louis.

The royal baby’s grandfather, Prince Charles, also has a personal connection to the name Louis through the departed Earl Louis Mountbatten, his beloved great-uncle and mentor.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Prince William had already hinted that the name of the third royal prince would be a “strong” name. And, indeed, the newly chosen name of Louis completely fits the bill. The royal baby name means “renowned warrior” in French, notes People.

The new Royal Baby finally has a name! https://t.co/2fVTj1sTE0 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) April 27, 2018

The royal baby’s middle names, Charles and Arthur, are also imbued with a special significance. The name of Charles was chosen to honor Prince William’s father. At the same time, the name Arthur, which is deeply rooted in mythology and means “bear” in Celtic, is a middle name tradition for the Royal Family. Both Prince William and Prince Charles share the middle name Arthur.

The name echoes King Arthur, the legendary British monarch who passed from history into myth and is portrayed in the medieval tales of Camelot and the Knights of the Round Table.

Perhaps for this reason, the name Arthur was listed as an early favorite, alongside the name Albert, among the predictions made for the royal baby name in advance of the much-awaited announcement. As per BBC News, several British and Irish betting sites has listed the name Arthur with a 6:1 chance of being chosen as the royal baby name, The Inquisitr reported on Monday.

Earlier this week, a rumor broke that the royal baby name had been accidently leaked by a web developer managing the official website for the Royal Family. As it turns out, the rumor was not true, as the reportedly leaked name was rumored to be Albert.