‘The Winds Of Winter’: George R. R. Martin Announces That Winter Still Isn’t Coming

Fans are used to the epic delays from George R. R. Martin. Ever since HBO brought his book series to life, fans have been counting down the days to see which would end first, the books or the TV show.

George R. R. Martin took to his blog to announce that the next book in his A Song of Fire and Ice series would not be published in 2018. This news came amid his announcement that he would be releasing a new book set in the A Song of Fire and Ice universe. Called Fire & Blood, this tome tells the “imaginary history” (George R. R. Martin’s words) of Westeros. This book is slated for release on November 20 this year.

Fire & Blood is George R. R. Martin’s translation of Archmaester Gyldayn’s recollections of the history “of the Targaryens, from Aegon’s Conquest to Robert’s Rebellion.” Volume 1 will focus on “all the Targaryen kings from Aegon I (the Conquerer) to the regency of Aegon III (the Dragonbane).” Martin also mentions many times during his post that this book will contain plenty of dragons, for those so inclined.

But, what does that mean for The Winds of Winter book? Will it ever be released?

As Fox News points out, George R. R. Martin has dragged his feet in regard to writing The Winds of Winter. However, by completing the manuscript for Fire & Blood, it seems Martin is still prepared to write in the Game of Thrones universe.

There is also a second volume of Fire & Blood to be expected at some point in time but, as George R. R. Martin admits, it won’t be coming out any time soon. Potentially, it’s release is at least a few years away. And, the reason for this? According to his post, it is because he will be returning his focus to The Winds of Winter.

“Archmaester Gyldayn is hanging up his quill for a while. As for me, I’m returning once again to The Winds of Winter.”

There is still no definitive answer as to whether the finale of HBO’s Game of Thrones will air before The Winds of Winter is released. However, it seems likely, based on the long history of George R. R. Martin writing this book, that if you were to put your money on HBO completing the story before George, you would probably be safe to predict in seeing a return of your bet.