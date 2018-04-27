Idina Menzel Among Stars Featured On Celebrity Edition Of ‘Undercover Boss’ This May

You’ll never look at Idina Menzel the same way again

Broadway star (and former Wicked Witch of the West) Idina Menzel had a major overhaul made to her appearance recently, but it wasn’t plastic surgery nor vanity that inspired her new look. CBS has announced that Menzel is one of the celebrities appearing in the next season of the Emmy Award-winning TV series, Undercover Boss, which is getting its own makeover too. Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition will be similar in concept of the original show, but instead of bosses sneaking up on their employees to discover their good and/or bad behaviors on the job, various singers, athletes, models and business icons will sneak up on unsuspecting but deserving “yet-to-be-discovered individuals” in need of an extra push toward making their dreams come true.

“Imagine if your idol could walk a mile in your shoes, recognize your special ability and change your life forever? This is what you’ll see this season on the celebrity edition of Undercover Boss – along with state-of-the-art disguises, trickier undercover situations – and the greatest payoffs yet,” said Greg Goldman, executive producer of the new series.

This isn’t the first time the show created this stunt. During season 8 of Undercover Boss, CBS ran two special celebrity episodes which featured Grammy Award-winning Darius Rucker and celebrity chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson in 2017.

Using state-of-the-art prosthetic makeup and custom-made wigs, various celebrities will be using a “pay-it-forward” model finding untapped talent in their chosen fields. Each makeup, wig and costume-fitting session took about two and half hours to prepare.

The first celebrity to go undercover will be two-time U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team member, Gabby Douglas during the premiere episode which airs Friday, May 11. Her mission is to find the best gifted gymnasts and coaches.

Gabby Douglas CBS

On May 18, Tony Award-winning Broadway star and actress Idina Menzel, known for voicing the character of Elsa in Disney’s animated Frozen movie and singing the movies hit song, “Let it Go,” will be sneaking around incognito looking for Broadway’s next big stars.

Bethany Mota CBS

The YouTube star and author Bethany Mota, whose channel has over 12.7 million subscribers and is considered to be one of the more inspiring voices in social media, will be on the lookout for the next YouTube sensation during the May 25 broadcast. And Pro Football Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders will the scouting for worthy football coaches on June 1.

Deion Sanders CBS

Additional celebrities involved in the new series will be announced at a later date says CBS. Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition will air on Friday nights at 8/7 central beginning on May 11.