After Bill Clinton Takes Picture With A Family Following NBA Game, Little Girl Asks ‘Was That Donald Trump?’

The moment has gone viral after cameras caught the confused young girls' reaction to meeting Bill Clinton.

Bill Clinton apparently did not leave too strong of an impression of the young girl he met following the NBA Playoffs game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The former president was on hand as the teams met in a critical Game 6 in Milwaukee, and after the Bucks won to force a Game 7, Clinton stopped to shake hands with fans and snap a few pictures. One mother took the opportunity to get a picture of her kids with the former president, but her young daughter seemed a bit lost in the moment.

Cameras captured the girl looking confused after her mom took the picture, asking, “Who was that? Was that Donald Trump?”

The moment made its way onto the TNT post-game coverage, and the clip quickly went viral after that. The video of the young girl confused after her meeting with Bill Clinton has made its way across social media, garnering tens of thousands of views in less than an hour.

Bill Clinton’s presence at the game was a big deal, even if the young girl had no idea who he was. As WTMJ-TV noted, Clinton’s attendance created quite a stir among fans, and the former president took time to greet many of them both before and after the game.

Clinton was a guest of Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, who was a major fundraiser for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign and is a longtime friend of the Clinton family. As the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel noted, Bill Clinton had previously attended a game between the Bucks and Brooklyn Nets last year as a guest of Lasry.

A mom took a photo of her kids with Bill Clinton after Celtics-Bucks Game 6. Her daughter asked right after, "Who is that…Is that Trump?" pic.twitter.com/i62ZZ67Z76 — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) April 27, 2018

While Bill Clinton was watching from courtside, the man known as”The President” was helping lead the Bucks to a Game 7. Malcolm Brogdon, the Milwaukee guard who earned the nickname “President” during his early years in the league, scored 16 points including some key baskets. Many fans pointed out the irony of “The President” notching a big game with a former president rooting on the team.

But that may not make much sense to the young girl, who still is not sure if she met Bill Clinton or Donald Trump.